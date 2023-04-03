Man sustains serious injuries following assault in Deeside overnight
Three men have been arrested after an alleged violent assault in the early hours of Monday April 3rd.
The incident occurred at around 12.30am, in the Connah’s Quay area and left one male victim with serious injuries.
Inspector Wesley Williams has condemned the violent behaviour, stating that “robust action will be taken against anyone who behaves in such a way.”
He also appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist with the investigation to come forward.
The police have not released any further details or the exact location where the incident took place.
Insp Williams said: “Three males are also in custody this morning having been arrested following a public order offence in the early hours of April 3rd where a male was assaulted and sustained serious injuries.”
“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information that could assist with our investigation, can contact us via the website or on 101, using reference number 23000280044.
