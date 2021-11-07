Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 7th Nov 2021

Updated: Sun 7th Nov

Man sentenced to 20 years in jail after carrying out sex offences in North Wales

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for a series of sexual offences carried out in North Wales.

Jared Bassett, 38, of Station Road, Cogenhoe, Northamptonshire, was sentenced today at Mold Crown Court for over 20 sexual offences, including 11 charges of rape.

Detective Inspector Iolo Edwards of the North Wales Police Amethyst Team said: “The investigation team has worked closely with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) team to present a compelling case at trial and we therefore welcome the sentencing outcome today.

“Our thoughts remain with the victims in this case and we acknowledge their determination to support the investigation to its conclusion.

“Any person in North Wales affected by sexual abuse can get confidential support and advice via the Sexual Assault Referral Centre on 0808 156 36 58 or via the SARC website.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Essential resurfacing work taking place on the A494 River Dee Bridge in Queensferry this week

News

A fundraising calendar showcasing the role of the regions canine crime fighters has gone on sale

News

Graduations galore as WeMindTheGap celebrates creating opportunities for young people in Flintshire

News

Wrexham Glyndwr University awarded Hate Crime Charter Trustmark

News

Hundreds of runners light up the night sky in aid of children’s hospice

News

New audiology service will provide specialist care closer to home, says health board

News

‘We need additional staff to get booster jabs out more quickly’ says North Wales health board

News

Children in Need star hails Flintshire trailer firm for playing “crucial part” in Great Rickshaw Relay Challenge

News

Health, ambulance and social care services across North Wales say “unprecedented demand” is causing significant delays in care provision

News





Read 351,033 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn