Man sentenced to 20 years in jail after carrying out sex offences in North Wales

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for a series of sexual offences carried out in North Wales.

Jared Bassett, 38, of Station Road, Cogenhoe, Northamptonshire, was sentenced today at Mold Crown Court for over 20 sexual offences, including 11 charges of rape.

Detective Inspector Iolo Edwards of the North Wales Police Amethyst Team said: “The investigation team has worked closely with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) team to present a compelling case at trial and we therefore welcome the sentencing outcome today.

“Our thoughts remain with the victims in this case and we acknowledge their determination to support the investigation to its conclusion.

“Any person in North Wales affected by sexual abuse can get confidential support and advice via the Sexual Assault Referral Centre on 0808 156 36 58 or via the SARC website.”