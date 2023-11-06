Man sentenced following disorder at Chester football match
A man who invaded the pitch and threw missiles at spectators at a football match in Chester has been sentenced.
Daniel John Jones appeared at Chester Magistrates Court on Friday 3 November where he was handed a five-year football banning order along with a 13 week prison sentence, which was suspended for two years.
Jones was also ordered to complete 120 unpaid work and 25 days rehabilitation. He must also pay £120 costs and £154 victim’s surcharge.
The 33-year-old of Durham Road, Chester, had pleaded guilty to throwing a missile at spectators, entering the playing area at a football match, and breaching a football banning order.
During the hearing, the court was told that due to previous offending, Jones was subject to a banning order which prevented him from entering the Deva Stadium.
Despite the ban, he chose to attend the Chester FC versus Brackley Town play-off match at the stadium on Sunday 7 May.
Brackley Town went on to win the game and following the final whistle a number of Chester fans invaded the pitch and missiles were also thrown towards opposition players and fans.
Jones was one of those involved in the disorder, he was seen on CCTV footage running onto the pitch and using threatening behaviour towards opposition fans.
He was also witnessed throwing a blue smoke flare towards the opposition.
Following the sentencing, Police Constable James Wright, of Chester Proactive Team, said;
“Jones should never have been at the match that day and it is clear that he was one of the instigators of the disorder.
“He joined the pitch invasion at the outset, was threatening towards the opposition fans and threw a number of missiles at away supporters.
"Thankfully, he has now been held accountable for his actions and I hope that it acts as warning to anyone who is planning on causing trouble at any future matches."
