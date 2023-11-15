Man jailed after stealing Poppy Appeal Box from McDonalds in Chester
A 46-year-old man has been jailed after admitting taking a charity collection box from McDonalds in Chester.
William McArd of no fixed address pleaded guilty to the theft of a charity collection box belonging to the Royal British Legion at Chester Magistrates Court on 14 November and was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison.
This was on top of an eight week suspended sentence from a prior offence that has now been triggered. He was also ordered to pay compensation totalling £154.
He stole the Poppy Appeal box from McDonalds, Foregate Street on 5 November.
McDonalds staff alerted police that he was back in the store on 12 November, and he was duly arrested and charged with the offence.
DS Helen Newman said: "I am pleased that McArd has been immediately sent to prison as a result of this offence. It is despicable to steal from any charity, but to steal a Poppy Appeal Box six days before Armistice Day shows a truly shocking disrespect for all those brave people who have served their country so selflessly."
