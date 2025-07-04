Man convicted of rape and sexual assault in Chester

A Chester man has been convicted of raping a woman at a home in the city.

Paul Rowlands, 55, of York Street, Chester, was found guilty of rape and assault by penetration following a seven-day trial at Chester Crown Court, which concluded on 2 July.

The court heard the victim met Rowlands at a friend’s house in Chester on 3 May 2023 before later visiting his address on Saint Anne Street. After falling asleep on the sofa, she was woken by Rowlands who forcibly dragged her to the floor.

Rowlands then raped and sexually assaulted her multiple times over about an hour, threatening to kill her if she made noise.

The victim eventually escaped and reported the attack to police officers at Chester Railway Station.

Rowlands was arrested the following day. Although he denied the offences during interview, forensic evidence confirmed the assaults.

Despite pleading not guilty, the jury found him guilty on all counts.

Detective Sergeant Chester Ward praised the victim’s courage and described Rowlands as a “sexual predator” who exploited her vulnerability.

“No one should have to experience what the victim has been through,” DS Ward said. “We hope this verdict encourages other victims to come forward.”

Rowlands remains in custody and is due to be sentenced at Chester Crown Court on 24 July.

Cheshire Constabulary urges anyone affected by sexual offences to report incidents by calling 101 or visiting their website. In emergencies call 999. Anonymous reports can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

