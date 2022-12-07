Man arrested after three police officers assaulted in Chester

Police have arrested a man after an assault on three officers in Chester.

The incident happened at around 7.40pm on Tuesday 6 December when police were called to Granville Road, off Chayney Road following reports of a disturbance.

Offciers swiftly attended the scene but three of them were assaulted.

A 33-year-old man from Chester was arrested on suspicion of three counts of assaulting an emergency services worker and a public order offence.

He remains in custody.

Inspector James Wilson said: “This assault left one officer with facial injuries meaning that they couldn’t carry on with their shift.

“No-one has the right to assault someone while they are just doing their job. Our officers work tirelessly to keep the public safe but they are met with mindless acts of violence against them they are left without.

“We will ensure that anyone who thinks that they can cause harm to emergency workers will feel the full force of the law and face the consequences of their actions.”

