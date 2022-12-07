Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 7th Dec 2022

Updated: Wed 7th Dec

Man arrested after three police officers assaulted in Chester

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales
Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Police have arrested a man after an assault on three officers in Chester.

The incident happened at around 7.40pm on Tuesday 6 December when police were called to Granville Road, off Chayney Road following reports of a disturbance.

Offciers swiftly attended the scene but three of them were assaulted.

A 33-year-old man from Chester was arrested on suspicion of three counts of assaulting an emergency services worker and a public order offence.

He remains in custody.

Inspector James Wilson said: “This assault left one officer with facial injuries meaning that they couldn’t carry on with their shift.

“No-one has the right to assault someone while they are just doing their job. Our officers work tirelessly to keep the public safe but they are met with mindless acts of violence against them they are left without.

“We will ensure that anyone who thinks that they can cause harm to emergency workers will feel the full force of the law and face the consequences of their actions.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Lack of GP’s in Deeside raised with health board chiefs
  • Health board chiefs asked if Deeside Community Hospital could support minor injuries unit and IV suite
  • Strep A: Public Health Wales frequently asked questions


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Lack of GP’s in Deeside raised with health board chiefs

    News

    Health board chiefs asked if Deeside Community Hospital could support minor injuries unit and IV suite

    News

    Strep A: Public Health Wales frequently asked questions

    News

    Construction firm chosen to build multi-million-pound ‘first of a kind’ school development in Flintshire

    News

    Deeside Dragons set to return to their home 1000 days after last game played on Deeside ice

    News

    New research shows more than one in four bird species in Wales in serious trouble

    News

    Airbus and Coleg Cambria apprentices pick up top manufacturing awards

    News

    Chester’s new market tops 300,000 visits within first month of opening

    News

    Met Office Update: Three day yellow alert for ice in Flintshire

    News




    Read 345,650 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn