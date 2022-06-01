M56 driver too busy on phone to notice police vehicle with lights and sirens on trying to pass

An M56 driver was so busy on their phone this morning that they didn’t notice a police vehicle with blue lights on and sirens blaring trying to get past.

Officers in a motorway police patrol vehicle were responding to an emergency when they were held up by the vehicle in the third lane of the M56.

As the driver eventually pulled over to lane two, police pulled alongside and saw the driver using their mobile phone.

North West Motorway Police said on social media: “A driver didn’t notice a police vehicle with all its emergency lights and sirens activated on the M56 this morning.”

“MO31 was responding to an emergency call & was held up by this vehicle not moving into lane 2, the reason the driver didn’t see or hear him?”

“Once MO31 managed to get alongside the vehicle the driver was on their phone!”

“Driver will be reported for the offence.”

It’s illegal to hold and use a phone, sat nav, tablet, or any device that can send or receive data, while driving or riding a motorcycle.

This means you must not use a device in your hand for any reason, whether online or offline.

For example, you must not text, make calls, take photos or videos, or browse the web.

The law still applies to you if you’re:

stopped at traffic lights

queuing in traffic

supervising a learner driver

driving a car that turns off the engine when you stop moving

holding and using a device that’s offline or in flight mode

You can get 6 penalty points and a £200 fine if you hold and use a phone, sat nav, tablet, or any device that can send and receive data while driving or riding a motorcycle.

You’ll also lose your licence if you passed your driving test in the last 2 years.

You can get 3 penalty points if you do not have a full view of the road and traffic ahead or proper control of the vehicle.

You can also be taken to court where you can:

be banned from driving or riding get a maximum fine of £1,000 (£2,500 if you’re driving a lorry or bus)



On March 25 of this year, a number of new rules have been added to prevent drivers from being distracted by their phones when driving.

Under the new laws, the meaning of ‘using’ a phone will be expanded to cover the following: