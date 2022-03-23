M56: All lanes back open at Helsby following earlier multi vehicle collision

Update 18:15- National Highways has said all lanes are back open but long delays remain.

Traffic has now been released, and all lanes are open in both directions on the #M56 westbound between J12 (#Runcorn) and J14 (#Stanlow) following the earlier collision. Over 7 miles of congestion remains between J11 and J12. Thanks for your patience if you were held up. pic.twitter.com/jQub093ph4 — National Highways: North-West (@HighwaysNWEST) March 23, 2022

Update 17:40 – The Air ambulance has lifted from the scene of the collision for a short flight to Aintree Hospital.

Update 17:20 – National Highways has said “Eastbound traffic has been released with a lane 3 closure in place.”

“Westbound traffic remains held for the ongoing incident, the Air Ambulance remains on scene. Thanks for your patience.”

Cheshire Police said: “At 4.40pm on Wednesday 23 March police were called to reports of a collision on the M56 between junction 12 to junction 14.”

“The collision is believed to involve approximately four vehicles and a motorbike.”

“A full closure is in place while air ambulance attend to the scene.”

“Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Constabulary online quoting IML 1229152.”

Earlier report – The M56 has been closed both ways near Helsby following a multi-vehicle collision.

An air ambulance has landed at the scene of the crash which has happened on the westbound carriageway.

Traffic is building on both carriageways as emergency services deal with the incident.

Wouldn’t bother driving to Chester just yet helicopter just landed on the m56 pic.twitter.com/IMEJFoPRcc — CL155Y (@Cl155Y) March 23, 2022

A traffic report for the area states: “Road blocked, severe delays and stationary traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on M56 Westbound between J12 A557 (Runcorn) and J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby). ”

“Congestion to J11 (Preston Brook). There are also queues building on the A56 through Frodsham as people avoid the motorway.”

“Traffic has been stationary since 17:00. An air ambulance is at the scene. A lane is also closed heading eastbound..”