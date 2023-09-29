M53 closed in both directions near to J5 after coach overturns

The M53 is closed in both directions between J5 (Hooton) and J4 (Bebington) due to an overturned coach.

The incident occurred shortly after 8am this morning.

All emergency services are on scene along with North West Air Ambulance Services.

Cheshire Police said: "The M53 is closed in both directions between J5 Hooton and J4 Clatterbridge and is likely to remain closed for some time. Please avoid the area and follow any diversions signposted."

Merseyside Police said in a statement: "Due to a road traffic accident at junction 5 Northbound of the M53, we advise the public to avoid this area due to significant delays. Thank you for your patience whilst we deal with the incident and we will provide updates when available."

Calday Grammar School, West Kirby has confirmed the coach involved is one of their school buses.

A situation involving one of our school buses on the highway earlier today has come to our attention. If you need to talk or seek guidance, please reach out to our teaching and pastoral teams. pic.twitter.com/FE2jJxA4hn — Calday Grange Grammar School (@CaldayGrammar) September 29, 2023

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

A traffic report for the area states: "M53 both ways closed, queueing traffic due to overturned coach from J5 A41 New Chester Road (Eastham) to J4 A5137 Brimstage Road (Bebington). Congestion to surrounding routes between Ellsmere Port and Birkenhead as people look to divert. The incident occured at around 08:15 this morning. the air ambulance is on scene. Diversion: Via the solid circle diversion symbol."

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Northbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid circle diversion symbol:

Exit the M53 northbound at J5

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A41 southbound (New Chester Road)

At the B5133 junction, turn right onto the B5133 westbound (Hooton Road)

At the junction with the B5151, turn right and join the B5151 northbound (Birkenhead Road)

Continue to then re-join the M53 at J4

Southbound traffic is advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol:

Exit the M53 southbound at J4

Take the 3rd exit at the roundabout onto the B5151 southbound (Mount Road)

At the junction with the B5133, turn left onto the B5133 eastbound (Neston Road)

Continue onward and then at the junction with the A41, turn right and join the A41 New Chester Road northbound

Continue to then re-join the M53 southbound at J5

