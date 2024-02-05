Love is in the air thanks to Flintshire school’s novel initiative

To celebrate Dydd Santes Dwynwen, the Welsh equivalent of St. Valentine's Day, a Flintshire high school's PTA came up with a romantic plan that would raise funds for school activities at the same time.

For a small payment of 50 pence, students at Argoed High School were able to send an individually wrapped chocolate heart to a friend by writing the name of the recipient on paper and anonymously posting it in a special letter box. After the names were collated, the chocolate hearts were delivered by staff on Dydd Santes Dwynwen, which was on 25th January.

Over 200 students from all year groups have received the chocolate hearts so far, and the initiative will run until school breaks up for half term, shortly before St. Valentine's Day.

The school has previously run a similar idea at Christmas with candy canes as the sweet treat, but at such a busy time of year and with the Christmas Shoebox Appeal, it was decided to try something new for 2024 at a different point in the calendar year.

Sarah Hanson, curriculum leader of humanities and one of the teachers on the PTA, headed up the scheme following a meeting with members to look at ideas for the year ahead, and also as part of a PTA relaunch ahead of the opening of the new school building.

Mrs Hanson said: "We are so pleased with the fantastic response to our Dydd Santes Dwynwen idea, the students really got behind it and had fun guessing who had sent their chocolate treat to them.

"Due to increasing demands on school budgets, we want to do everything we can to raise funds to benefit students' well-being and enjoyment. Funds raised will go directly to activities that are extra-curricular, inclusive, and that promote engagement in school.

"Schools are under so much pressure to deliver more and more, with budgets decreasing. All students deserve the very best experience in school and the PTA is looking to raise funds to pay for the activities that are no longer affordable out of the current school budget, such as day trips, reward treats, and prom contributions.

"Our recent meeting was well attended, but we need more help to achieve our exciting plans. We would like to invite any parents interested in getting involved to come along to our next meeting at 6pm on 20th February at Caffi Isa. Everyone is welcome; we are a friendly bunch who all have the best interests of our students, sons and daughters, at the heart of everything we do."

One of the PTA's big aims this year is to hold a celebration to mark the opening of the new state of the art school building in September.

