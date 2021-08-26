Lookers Kia backs a winner with new Hawarden Rangers U7 sponsorship deal

A young team of budding Flintshire footballers have made their biggest signing yet after securing a sponsorship deal with one of the country’s biggest motor retailers.

Lookers Kia in Chester said it was ‘backing a winner’ with its support for the up-and-coming Hawarden Rangers under 7’s side, the dealership is covering all costs for new branded kits, jackets, training bibs and balls.

Run and organised entirely by parents and volunteers, the enthusiastic team of young boys and girls, which are part of the North-East Wales FA League, are currently gearing up for their first big team match.

The two-year agreement is part of Lookers commitment to support grassroots sports and a range of community initiatives.

Lookers Chester Sales Manager, Matt Critchley, said: “On behalf of all the team at Lookers Kia, we’re thrilled to be playing our part in encouraging this great team of boys and girls to get out and enjoy what is a great sporting opportunity, to do their best and have a great time in the process.”

“The development of local grassroots sport is vital for the health and wellbeing of our children and the friendly but competitive nature of the Junior League is a great way for our kids to meet friends, get fit and run off all that energy.”

“We’re grateful to the club and to all the parents and volunteers for everything they do and we’re really proud to be involved.”

Jonathan McKee, who coaches the under-seven’s Hawarden Rangers, Chester said:

“This new kit makes a real difference and is a great motivator for everyone to get out and do their best this season.”

“Sponsorship plays an important part in helping us to make sure we can give our children a sporting chance, with regular fixtures and meetings providing a real opportunity for everyone in the community to get together.”

We’re grateful to Lookers Kia and look forward to continuing a great relationship with the Lookers family for years to come.”