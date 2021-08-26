Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 26th Aug 2021

Lookers Kia backs a winner with new Hawarden Rangers U7 sponsorship deal

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A young team of budding Flintshire footballers have made their biggest signing yet after securing a sponsorship deal with one of the country’s biggest motor retailers.

Lookers Kia in Chester said it was ‘backing a winner’ with its support for the up-and-coming Hawarden Rangers under 7’s side, the dealership is covering all costs for new branded kits, jackets, training bibs and balls.

Run and organised entirely by parents and volunteers, the enthusiastic team of young boys and girls, which are part of the North-East Wales FA League, are currently gearing up for their first big team match.

The two-year agreement is part of Lookers commitment to support grassroots sports and a range of community initiatives.

Lookers Chester Sales Manager, Matt Critchley, said: “On behalf of all the team at Lookers Kia, we’re thrilled to be playing our part in encouraging this great team of boys and girls to get out and enjoy what is a great sporting opportunity, to do their best and have a great time in the process.”

“The development of local grassroots sport is vital for the health and wellbeing of our children and the friendly but competitive nature of the Junior League is a great way for our kids to meet friends, get fit and run off all that energy.”

“We’re grateful to the club and to all the parents and volunteers for everything they do and we’re really proud to be involved.”

Jonathan McKee, who coaches the under-seven’s Hawarden Rangers, Chester said:

“This new kit makes a real difference and is a great motivator for everyone to get out and do their best this season.”

“Sponsorship plays an important part in helping us to make sure we can give our children a sporting chance, with regular fixtures and meetings providing a real opportunity for everyone in the community to get together.”

We’re grateful to Lookers Kia and look forward to continuing a great relationship with the Lookers family for years to come.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead at Shotton property

News

New destinations moved to the UK green and red lists travel lists

News

One-purchase bus ticket to travel across North Wales launched

News

Historic Flintshire cricket club enters long-awaited plans for new pavilion

News

Warning of rogue traders trying to sell dodgy mattresses from a van in Deeside

News

Ban on business evictions in Wales extended until March 2022

News

North Wales Police: “Ridiculous” 999 calls putting lives at risk

News

Welsh Ambulance Service calls on public to help protect services this Bank Holiday weekend

News

Urban wildflower meadows flourish in Flintshire

News





Read 344,746 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn