Posted: Wed 13th Oct 2021

Updated: Wed 13th Oct

Long delays on the M56 in Cheshire after lorry overturns

There are long delays on the M56 after a lorry overturned.

The incident happened just before 2.45pm near junction 10 for Stretton.

The motorway is currently blocked eastbound at Stretton and there is is around 5 miles of queuing traffic back to Sutton Weaver.

There are also long delays on the westbound side due to a lane closure opposite the scene.

Greyed out lane shows the location of the eastbound closure

Latest traffic report for the area states: (Eastbound) “Road closed and queueing traffic for five miles due to rolled over lorry on M56 both ways at J10 A49 Tarporley Road (Stretton).”

“Congestion to beyond J11 (Preston Brook) for eastbound traffic, and to J9 (Lymm Interchange) for westbound. ”

“The road was closed around 14:40, the lorry overturned on the eastbound side.”

“A diversion is in operation via the solid black diamond symbol. Using the A56 the A533 through Dutton, and the A49 through Whitle.”

(Westbound) “One lane closed M56 Westbound between J10 A49 Tarporley Road (Stretton) and J11 A56 Chester Road (Preston Brook). Congestion to J9 (Lymm Interchange). Lane three (of three) is closed.”

Police have confirmed no injuries have been reported.



