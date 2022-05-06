Local Elections 2022: Counting gets underway in Flintshire

Live Video Feed

Thousands of voters across Flintshire went to the polls on Thursday to have their say on who they want to represent their local area for the next five years.

The results from Thursday’s election will determine who will lead Flintshire council which is responsible for a large number of vital services for people and businesses such as rubbish collection, managing schools, providing social care and housing to name just a few.

10:29 – A flurry of declarations

Mold: Broncoed: Teresa Carberry Welsh Labour elected

Treuddyn: Allan Marshall Independent elected

Caergwrle: Dave HealeyWelsh Labour elected

Hope: Gladys Healy Welsh Labour elected

The state of play after those declarations.

10:00 – First result declared

First result declared and its Flint: Castle / Y Fflint: Y Castell – Cllr Ian Roberts (Lab) has retained his seat pic.twitter.com/cUpcHjsgNt — DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) May 6, 2022

9:57 – Two councillors have already been elected as they were the only people to stand in their communities.

Steve Copple (Independent) was the only candidate standing in the Caerwys ward, he has been elected unopposed, the seat was previously held by Tudor Jones (Liberal Democrats).

Mike Allport (Independent) has been re-elected unopposed in Higher Kinnerton.

It means that nearly 6,000 voters in those two wards did not get a say on election day in who represents them in Flintshire County Council.

9:48 – The counting of the ballot papers has begun.

That was fast! Counting of the ballot papers is underway #FCCElections2022 — Flintshire Council (@FlintshireCC) May 6, 2022

Some familiar faces here at the count, North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin doing a little shimmy past Delyn MP Rob Roberts.

9am –The verification process has begun here at Coleg Cambrai in Connah’s Quay.

Verification is where the number of papers in boxes are tallied against the number of papers issued at polling stations.

Once the verification process is complete the count will take place for each ward.

Results will be declared for each ward as and when each count is completed.