Llyn Brenig day old osprey chick’s close call after possible drone scare

A day-old osprey chick had a near ‘disastrous experience’ at a North Wales beauty spot when its mother was startled, potentially by a nearby drone.

The disturbance nearly caused the chick to fall from its nest on the shores of Llyn Brenig, raising concerns about drone usage in sensitive wildlife areas.

‘Little Bob’ is the first osprey chick to hatch this season at Llyn Brenig, located on the border between Denbighshire and Conwy.

The incident has prompted North Wales Police to remind the public that flying drones at Brenig is strictly prohibited without management authorisation.

The Brenig Osprey Project shared details of the incident on social media: “Osprey chick born had an unexpected and nearly disastrous experience earlier today (Sunday).”

“Mum was disturbed and flew off the nest flicking Little Bob to the other side of the nest. Luckily the little one managed to roll/crawl back to the nest cup. Phew!!!!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A spokesperson for the North Wales Police Rural Crime Team confirmed that two individuals were found flying a drone in the area. “Great news that the first osprey chick has hatched at Brenig and is reportedly doing well.”

“However, we did come across two persons flying a drone in the vicinity, and this is a reminder that the flying of drones at Brenig is not permitted without authority from management.”

“Clearly, the use of drones at this sensitive time could have a detrimental effect upon the birds,” the spokesperson stated.

Ospreys, once extinct in Wales, have been making a comeback thanks to conservation efforts like the Brenig Osprey Project.

The project, which began in 2013, is a collaboration between the North Wales Wildlife Trust and Dwr Cymru Welsh Water, operating at the water company’s visitor attraction Llyn Brenig.

In 2021, a pair of ospreys took over the nest at Llyn Brenig.

Unfortunately, their first breeding attempt ended tragically when their nest pole was cut down illegally by someone using a chainsaw on the day the female laid her first egg, resulting in its destruction.

Despite the setback, a temporary nest was installed, though no further eggs were laid that season.

The incident sparked significant public support, enabling 24-hour security to be established at the site.

The following year, after BT Openreach installed a new nest pole, the pair returned and had a successful breeding season, raising two chicks.