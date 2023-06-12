Llangollen Fringe Festival set for new concept called ‘Around Town’

The Llangollen Fringe Festival is back and bigger than ever before, bringing the town an electrifying line-up of over 60 bands ready to ignite the stages across two weekends of pure musical bliss! ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a unique collaboration, the Llangollen Fringe Festival and the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod are joining forces, combining event dates and collaborating on programming to bring audiences more entertainment than ever before. The Llangollen Fringe Festival is taking a bold leap, inspired by the Eisteddfod’s Llanfest (not running this year), with a brand new concept called ‘Around Town’. Providing a bumper programme across Llangollen on Sunday 9 July (final day of the Eisteddfod, opening days of the Fringe) this exciting development sees the Eisteddfod continue its exceptional international arts and cultural showcases alongside a new competition ‘Cân i Llan’ aimed at young unsigned songwriters on the Maes, while giving the Fringe the opportunity to present a sensational array of incredible bands from near and far. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Gales Wine Bar, The Three Eagles, and The Prince of Wales have emerged as the three visionary host locations, alongside pop-ups in the town centre shared with Eisteddfod performers. These venues, known for their innovative spirits, are diving headfirst into the deep end, opening their doors for not just one, but two days of unparalleled entertainment on Sunday, July 9th, and Saturday, July 15th. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

And the best part? These performances are free to the public! The Llangollen Fringe Festival invites festival-goers to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere, enjoy sensational live music, and spread the word about this extraordinary celebration of arts and culture. The Fringe and Eisteddfod organisers are fueled by the vision of transforming the town into a music haven in the coming years, and they rely on your continued support to make this dream a reality. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A spokesperson for the Fringe enthusiastically stated, “All we ask is that you have a fantastic time, soak up the incredible atmosphere, and help us spread the word! We aspire to flood the town with music in the years to come, and we genuinely appreciate your unwavering support.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mark your calendars, tell your friends, and prepare for an unforgettable musical journey at the Llangollen Fringe Festival. With over 60 bands ready to rock your world and the pulse of the town beating to the rhythm of music, this is an experience you won’t want to miss! ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

