Liz Truss wrong to repeatedly say energy bills are capped at £2,500 during radio interviews

Liz Truss has been accused of “lying through her teeth” by claiming no one will pay energy bills above £2,500.

The Prime Minister defended the new government’s economic policies in a series of interviews with BBC local radio stations on Thursday morning.

Truss told BBC Radio Kent that the government was “making sure that nobody is paying fuel bills of more than £2,500”,

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Truss repeated the claim saying: “through the energy price guarantee the maximum will be £2,500”.

The UK Government’s Energy Price Guarantee caps the price of a unit of gas and electricity, meaning that the average household will spend £2,500.

It does not, as the Prime Minister stated, ensure that no household pays more than £2,500 for their energy bills.

£2,500 is the expected annual energy cost for a 3 bedroom household, based on the Energy Price Guarantee from 1 Oct. If you use more or less energy than this, your bill could be more or less than £2,500. 2/12 pic.twitter.com/OP8qlKIM85 — Dept for BEIS (@beisgovuk) September 28, 2022

According to Plaid Cymru, it has calculated that 44.1% of homes in Wales will pay over £2,500 per year on energy bills, despite Prime Minister Liz Truss repeatedly claiming “nobody” will pay over that amount.

The UK Government’s own figures show that “detached and semi-detached properties will on average pay £3,300 and £2,650, respectively, under the price guarantee.”

“25.1% of homes in Wales are semi-detached, and 19% are detached, meaning that 44.1% of homes will pay over £2,500 for energy bills under the price guarantee. This is significantly higher than in England, where it is estimated that 39.6% of homes will pay over the average sum.” Plaid Cymru has said.

Following the Prime Ministers’ interviews on BBC local radio, Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis pointed out that the new cap doesn’t limit what people will pay, and will depend on their usage.

On Twitter, he said: “There is no £2,500 cap on energy bills.”

“Instead, the new 1 Oct guarantee, like the old caps, limits daily charge (28p gas, 46p elec) and Unit rates (10p/kWh gas, 34p/kWh elec).”

“So use more, pay more. £2,500 is just what someone with avg use’d pay.”

Martin Lewis encouraged his twitter followers to share the message to “stop confusion”, caused by Ms Truss’ comments.

Pls share to stop confusion. THERE IS NO £2,500 CAP ON ENERGY BILLS. Instead the new 1 Oct guarantee, like the old caps, limits

– Daily charge (28p gas, 46p elec)

– & Unit rates (10p/kWh gas, 34p/kWh elec) So use more, pay more. £2,500 is just what someone with avg use’d pay — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) September 28, 2022

Plaid Cymru MP, Liz Saville Roberts said: “Liz Truss is lying through her teeth on energy bills. She claims that ‘nobody’ would pay fuel bills of more than £2,500 – but the reality is that 44.1% of Welsh homes are expected to be paying over that amount.”

“People are facing an incredibly challenging winter. They need correct, reliable information to be able to make informed choices about their spending. The Prime Minister and Chancellor are, however, so lost in their own warped ideology that they no longer distinguish between fact and fiction.”

“Let’s cut through the spin. We needed a real energy price cap – but the UK Government’s Energy Price Guarantee is not it. Plaid Cymru called for energy prices to be capped at pre-April levels. It’s time for Liz Truss to recognise her plan still leaves people struggling, and to use a new windfall tax to bring prices back down to the levels they were before April.”

