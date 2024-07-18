Liverpool John Lennon Airport checks in as new partner of Chester Racecourse

Liverpool John Lennon Airport has become the latest high-profile partner of Chester Racecourse, securing the title sponsorship of the highly anticipated Family Fun Day on Sunday, 4 August.

Now branded as the Liverpool John Lennon Airport Family Fun Day, the event promises an engaging array of activities tailored for children, with free admission for those under 17.

This year’s event is especially exciting as it features appearances by beloved children’s TV characters Bluey & Bingo, alongside a fun fair and an inflatable play zone, making it a perfect outing for families.

Paul Winfield, Director of Aviation Development for Liverpool John Lennon Airport, expressed his enthusiasm about the new partnership, “We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Chester Racecourse and look forward to exploring the opportunities that this title sponsorship brings. The racecourse is located less than 30 miles away from our airport and many of our passengers regularly travel from Chester, Cheshire, and across the North West. Our association with the Family Fun Day will allow us to better connect with families in the region, as we prepare for the height of the summer season.”

Kate Dawson, Commercial Director at Chester Racecourse, also shared her excitement, “We are excited to welcome Liverpool John Lennon Airport as a new arrival at Chester Racecourse. Our demographic and reach are perfectly suited to the geographic location of the airport, with thousands of our guests regularly flying out on holidays from Liverpool. This partnership is one that brings many benefits, and we look forward to developing those at our Liverpool John Lennon Airport Family Fun Day and beyond.”

Known as the Faster, Easier, Friendlier Airport, which serves approximately 70 destinations across the UK and Europe, Liverpool John Lennon Airport is an award-winning hub recognised for its excellent customer experience and operational performance.

It has been voted the UK’s best airport by Which? for the past two years.

Serving as a gateway for the North West and North Wales, the airport recently expanded its services as the newest base for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, launching 20 new sunshine destinations on sale for Summer 2024, and additional routes for 2025.

For more information about Liverpool John Lennon Airport and the destinations available, visit www.liverpoolairport.com.