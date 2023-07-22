Liverpool Airport achieves top Civil Aviation Authority accessibility rating

Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) has been awarded the top ‘Very Good’ rating for its services for disabled and less mobile passengers for the last 12 months, according to the UK Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) latest report. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The CAA’s Airport Accessibility Report assesses 26 of the largest UK airports, rating each based on their dedication to providing disabled and less mobile passengers with the service standards to which they are entitled. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

LJLA has maintained its ‘Very Good’ rating for four consecutive reporting periods, from April 2022 to March 2023, underscoring its commitment to providing an inclusive passenger experience. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Beyond earning praise in the 2022 Which? UK Airport survey for high levels of customer satisfaction, LJLA has consistently worked to provide an optimum passenger experience for those often deterred from air travel due to a range of disabilities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This includes a focus on ensuring air travel is accessible to all, partnering with various disability organisations, many of which specialise in hidden disabilities, to advise and support their efforts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The airport’s passenger assistance provider, ABM, has been instrumental in creating a pleasant and relaxed journey through the airport for passengers requiring assistance, no matter their needs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

LJLA has worked closely with a number of disability organisations, including Autism Adventures, Thred Dementia Support, The Brain Charity, Stomawise, Thomas Pocklington Trust, and the Spinal Injuries Association. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The airport goes the extra mile to invite families and individuals with disabilities to the airport, guiding them through the passenger journey to help build confidence and encourage them to book holidays or visits to friends and relatives. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are delighted to receive this latest rating which is testament to the great work that colleagues and our passenger assistance provider ABM have been doing to make flying from Liverpool accessible for all,” said Paul Staples, Operations Director for LJLA. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“To have consistently been rated as offering the highest level of service for passengers who need assistance throughout the past 12 months is something we are all very proud of and reflects our faster, easier, friendlier approach to the customer experience for all our passengers, whether able-bodied or if they require assistance due to a disability or other need.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

