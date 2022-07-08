Live comedy, music and entertainment returning to William Aston Hall this year

The first events to take part at the relaunched William Aston hall have been announced.

In February Theatr Clwyd and Glyndŵr University announced a new partnership to save William Aston Hall, with Theatr Clwyd taking over operating and programming the building.

It was announced that throughout the remainder of this year a small number of events would take place with a full programme of events to follow from 2023.

Now a brand-new website has been launched for the venue with booking now available for a number of shows. These include world class musicians, incredible comedians with many more to come.

It will be the first time an event has taken place at the venue since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Sinfonia Cymru will be joined by French ‘trumpet sensation’ Lucienne Ranaudin Vary in a concert on 20 November.

Lucienne, 22, leads Sinfonia Cymru with a vivacious programme encompassing both classical and jazz inspired music, from Hummel’s Trumpet Concerto to Weill’s Je ne t’aime pas.

Performing popular pieces by Milhaud and Ravel prepare to be transported to the bustling streets of France.

Next up Jason Byrne will visit the venue on 26 November with his show Unblocked.

Jason Byrne has not only had his heart unblocked and been given a new lease of life, but his whole career has been unblocked too.

The constipation of Covid has been cleared, live entertainment has been colonically irrigated and readied up for us all.

The bans from social media platforms have been lifted and Jason is back dishing up platters of fun to everyone. Join Jason live on stage as he unleashes what he does best.

Theatretrain’s Christmas Showcase will take place on 9 December, with pupils from Wrexham, Mold and Chester joining together for a celebration of musical theatre with a Christmas twist.

Also taking place this summer is Wales Comic Con Homecoming (21 Aug). Although this event is taking place at the venue, tickets must be bought directly from the event organisers. More details on this on the William Aston Hall Wrexham website.

For more details on all these events now on sale visit www.williamastonwrexham.com.