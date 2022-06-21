Life saving defibrillator stolen and fuel drained from private ambulance in Holywell

A private ambulance service has appealed for the return of a life-saving defibrillator which was stolen from a vehicle in Flintshire.

The medical device, which is used in life-threatening emergencies when people are in cardiac arrest, was taken from the privately operated ambulance in Holywell last week.

The vehicle belonging to Nationwide Ambulance Service also had all the fuel drained from it.

The thieves damaged the fuel cap of the ambulance which means it is out of service until it is repaired.

Nationwide Ambulance Service provides medical cover at events and film productions across the UK, a spokesperson said:

“Unfortunately one of our ambulances has been broken into and an AED (Defibrillator) has been stolen along with the fuel being drained.”

“This happened at our yard in Holywell over the last few days.”

“The defibrillator has an asset tag on the device itself and the battery and has NW202 engraved into the side of it.”

The spokesperson added: “We have had crime scene investigators take fingerprints from the vehicle and we are awaiting an update from them”

“Unfortunately no AED has been handed in as of yet, this has taken our Ambulance out of action until a replacement arrives and the fuel cap is repaired.”

“If anyone has any information or comes across this device, please contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number B087901.”