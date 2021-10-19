Latest survey says Welsh NHS seen to be doing good job on containing virus spread

Perceptions of the threats posed by coronavirus have remained stable the most recent official survey has found.

The Welsh Government has funded the Ipsos MORI survey on a regular basis since March 2020.

As the vaccination roll-out continues and restrictions have been eased in Wales, the proportion who believe coronavirus poses a high level of threat to them personally and their country remain at fairly low levels.

The proportion of people only leaving home for essential journeys has remained stable. Around half of people report continuing to try to keep two metres away from others when out. The Welsh Government and the NHS are generally seen to be doing a good job, with just under three quarters of the Welsh public now saying the Welsh Government is doing a good job at containing the spread of the virus.

The Welsh public continue to think the coronavirus pandemic will have a personal financial impact on them.

Around a quarter of people are concerned they will not be able to pay their bills one month from now.

The most recent results are:

Methodology information notes the study is conducted online by Ipsos MORI with adults in Wales aged 16 to 74 since March 2020, “It is broadly representative at population level, and the data is weighted to reflect the demographic profile of the adult population (in terms of gender and age) according to mid year population estimates. Likely credibility intervals around the indicators will be in the region of +/- 4% to 5% for the Welsh boosted sample. Given the credibility intervals differences between waves should be interpreted with some caution.”