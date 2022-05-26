Last remaining coronavirus regulations will be removed on Monday

The First Minister is set to encourage people to keep self-isolating if they have coronavirus, as legal restrictions are removed.

The Welsh Government have said The First Minister is expected to confirm tomorrow that the last remaining coronavirus regulations will be removed from Monday 30 May.

He will announce the outcome of the latest three-weekly review of regulations in a press conference at midday tomorrow.

The Welsh Government will continue to recommend people take simple steps to protect their health – including staying up to date with Covid vaccinations and self-isolating if they have Covid-19 symptoms.

Welsh Government say the last three weeks the public health situation has continued to improve and the number of Covid-19-related patients in hospital is gradually falling, although the NHS continues to experience emergency and pandemic pressures.

Today also saw a landmark in the pandemic in Wales, with the Public Health Wales dashboard ceasing to be updated. The dashboard was spun up rapidly and became the go-to place for data through the pandemic, slowly being expanded to give more and more information on what was taking place on a very local level.



With the change in policy away from PCR testing the value of the data became more limited, as LFTs were encouraged to be registered however in practice that did not take place widely. More recently the use of LFTs anecdotally appears to have dropped.

Top picture: The latest hospitalisation data for the local health board from the dashboard.