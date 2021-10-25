Large section of culvert to be cleared as part of ongoing flood resilience works in Sandycroft

Work is about to get underway clearing a large section of culvert in Sandycroft to ensure drainage systems in the area are working effectively in a bid to reduce flooding in the area.

Since the effects of Storm Christoph were felt by communities in Flintshire, the local authority has been working with the other responsible agencies Welsh Water and Natural Resources Wales (NRW), to ensure that the drainage systems that serve these areas are fully operational and maintained.

The Sandycroft area in particular has been a focus of ongoing work since the early spring to ensure that the respective drainage systems in this area have been checked and maintained to ensure they are operating fully.

The final and most significant aspect of this work is about to get underway as the Council has been collaborating with NRW to assist in the development of a programme of works to cleanse and maintain the main river known as Pentre Drain North.

This involves inspecting and cleansing a significant length of culverted watercourse under Chester road (approximately 1000 metres of culvert) as well as similar work to clear the open ditch sections of the main river.

Preparatory work by NRW has already begun with clearance of vegetation around the open ditch sections taking place in the last week or so.

The ditches will then be cleared in the next few weeks where specialist contractors will then come in to work on the culverted sections of Pentre Drain North.

Work is expected to take between 4 to 6 weeks and may cause some travel disruption locally due to the need for traffic management on Chester Road to allow for safe working.

Flintshire’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Public Protection, Councillor Christoper Bithell, said:

”These works are an important final phase of the collaborative work between the Council and the other agencies to ensure that the drainage systems in this area are operating normally in order to provide as much flood resilience to the community as possible ahead of the oncoming winter period.”