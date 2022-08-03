Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 3rd Aug 2022

Updated: Wed 3rd Aug

Update: Lane back open on A494 in Deeside following earlier incident

Update: Traffic Wales has said the lane is back open but delays remain.

Earlier report: There are long delays for drivers heading up Aston Hill in Deeside due to a lane closure.

Traffic Wales has said there is an “ongoing incident adjacent to the network.”

The fire service and traffic officers are at the scene just before the westbound Ewloe exit slip road.

A hose can be seen trailing into a wooded area by the side of the A494.

There is around two miles of slow-moving traffic, delays are quoted at around 17 minutes.

There is also a lane closure on the A55 in following a collision involving an HGV.

The incident has happened on the eastbound side between Northop Hall and Ewloe.

There is nearly three miles of queuing traffic due to a lane closure which is adding around 25 minutes to journeys.

A traffic report for the area states: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to a collision on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J33A (Northop Hall West) to J34 A494 (Ewloe). Lane one (of two) is closed.”

