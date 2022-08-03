Update: Lane back open on A494 in Deeside following earlier incident

Listen to this article

Update: Traffic Wales has said the lane is back open but delays remain.

#A494 Aston Hill travelling Westbound – now clear. All lanes have now reopened. Residual congestion remains in the area. https://t.co/ycyAhGxHXH — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) August 3, 2022

Earlier report: There are long delays for drivers heading up Aston Hill in Deeside due to a lane closure.

Traffic Wales has said there is an “ongoing incident adjacent to the network.”

The fire service and traffic officers are at the scene just before the westbound Ewloe exit slip road.

A hose can be seen trailing into a wooded area by the side of the A494.

There is around two miles of slow-moving traffic, delays are quoted at around 17 minutes.

⚠️Congestion travelling on the #A494 Aston Hill travelling Westbound due to an ongoing incident adjacent to the network. ⛔Lane one on the #A494 Aston Hill is currently closed to assist with the incident. Expect delays if you’re travelling in the area. pic.twitter.com/LQ1IU3LjwP — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) August 3, 2022

There is also a lane closure on the A55 in following a collision involving an HGV.

The incident has happened on the eastbound side between Northop Hall and Ewloe.

There is nearly three miles of queuing traffic due to a lane closure which is adding around 25 minutes to journeys.

A traffic report for the area states: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to a collision on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J33A (Northop Hall West) to J34 A494 (Ewloe). Lane one (of two) is closed.”