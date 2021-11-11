Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 11th Nov 2021

Updated: Fri 12th Nov

Cold and flu capsules recalled by 11 retailers including Asda, Aldi and Spar following labelling error

Supermarkets and high streets pharmacies around the UK are being asked to recall certain batches of cold and flu capsules due to a labelling error.

The carton of the capsules which are manufactured by Wrafton Laboratories states that children aged 12 to 15 years can take a maximum of up to 12 capsules (3.6 grams of paracetamol per day) in any 24-hour period.

This labelling is correct for adults aged 16 years and over, but not for children aged 12 to 15 years old.

The incorrect daily dose for 12 to 15 year olds is only slightly higher than the maximum daily dose of 3 grams of paracetamol recommended by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in this age group.

As a result, the UK regulator states that the risk to 12 to 15 year olds from taking the incorrect daily dose is very low and there is no evidence of any harm.

The correct labelling from the company for these products should state a maximum daily dose of 8 capsules per day (2.4 grams of paracetamol) for 12 to 15 year olds, which is slightly lower than the recommendation from the MHRA. Each pack has 16 capsules containing 300mg of paracetamol, which provides two days of treatment at the maximum dose.

The company are currently correcting their labelling and the products have been taken off shelves until this is completed.

Dr Alison Cave, MHRA Chief Safety Officer said:

I want to reassure people that, while this recall is aimed at retail level only, patient safety is at the centre of all our decision-making.

If you or your child are aged 12 to 15 years, have recently used these capsules and have not experienced any side effects, there is no cause for concern. If you currently have one of these packets at home, please take note of the corrected dose in this age group and talk to your pharmacist if you are unsure of these changes.

If you have any other questions, please speak to your healthcare professional and report any adverse reactions via the Yellow Card scheme.

Batch details of those being recalled:

Product description

Cold & Flu Relief Capsules (GSL) – Various Liveries PL 12063/0003

Wilko Non-Drowsy Decongestant with Paracetamol PL 12063/0003

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed
9CW0032 Dec-21 16 23/04/2019
9DW0077 Jan-21 16 10/09/2019
9GW0048 Apr-22 16 14/10/2019
9LW0165 Sep-22 16 21/02/2020
0DW0072 Jan-23 16 24/04/2020
0EW0108 Feb-23 16 09/10/2020
0FW0086 Apr-23 16 07/10/2021

Spar Cold Relief Capsules PL 12063/0003

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed
9CW0030 Dec-21 16 22/03/2019
9EW0009 Jan-22 16 30/09/2019
9MW0018 Aug-22 16 17/03/2020
0AW0013 Aug-22 16 30/01/2020
0DW0071 Jan-23 16 22/04/2020
0FW0081 Apr-23 16 17/05/202

Essential Waitrose Cold & Flu Relief Capsules PL 12063/0003

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed
9KW0128 Aug-22 16 23/12/2019
0DW0092 Feb-23 16 05/05/2020
0GW0144 May-23 16 21/07/2020

Aldi Health Essentials Cold Relief Capsules PL 12063/0003

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed
9FW0041 Mar-22 16 02/07/2019
9GW0049 Apr-22 16 27/08/2019
9HW0149 May-22 16 04/10/2019
0CW0186 Jan-23 16 17/09/2020
0GW0121 May-23 16 21/09/2020
0JW0055 May-23 16 14/10/2020

ASDA Cold Relief Capsules PL 12063/0003

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed
9FW0065 Apr-22 16 17/07/2019
9GW0051 May-22 16 24/09/2019
9JW0005 Jul-22 16 19/11/2019
0AW0027 Sep-22 16 29/01/2020
0BW0098 Nov-22 16 03/03/2020
0CW0139 Nov-22 16 31/03/2020
0DW0093 Feb-23 16 24/09/2020
0FW0083 Apr-23 16 15/02/2021
0KW0008 Jul-23 16 01/10/2021

Superdrug Cold Relief Capsules PL 12063/0003

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed
9CW0031 Dec-21 16 24/04/2019
9EW0069 Mar-22 16 01/08/2019
9HW0087 Jun-22 16 26/11/2019
0AW0111 Nov-22 16 23/03/2020
0CW0184 Jan-23 16 11/08/2020
0EW0109 Feb-23 16 04/09/2020

Superdrug Non-Drowsy Decongestant with Paracetamol PL 12063/0003

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed
9EW0112 Mar-22 16 01/08/2019
0AW0016 Sep-22 16 23/03/2020
0DW0073 Jan-23 16 11/08/2020

Sainsbury’s Healthcare Cold Relief Capsules PL 12063/0003

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed
9DW0138 Jan-22 16 21/08/2019
9JW0006 Jul-22 16 24/10/2019
9KW0126 Aug-22 16 20/12/2019
0BW0096 Nov-22 16 05/03/2020
0DW0117 Feb-23 16 12/05/2020
1AW0059 Aug-23 16 28/05/2021

Sainsbury’s Healthcare Sinus Dual Relief Capsules PL 12063/0003

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed
9DW0075 Dec-21 16 17/05/2019
9HW0014 May-22 16 03/10/2019
9KW0127 Aug-22 16 03/02/2020
0AW0150 Sep-22 16 19/05/2020
0FW0084 Apr-23 16 15/12/2020
1DW0053 Feb-24 16 08/06/2021

Lloyds Cold Relief Capsules PL 12063/0003

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed
9GW0050 Mar-22 16 09/09/2019
9MW0015 Aug-22 16 02/04/2020
0GW0143 May-23 16 16/09/2021

WM Morrison Cold Relief Capsules PL 12063/0003

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed
9DW0076 Jan-22 16 23/09/2019
9HW0150 Jul-22 16 23/11/2019
0AW0151 Nov-22 16 24/02/2020
0EW0107 Feb-23 16 24/09/2020
0KW0007 Jul-23 16 18/08/2021
1JW0030 Jul-24 16 27/10/2021

Boots Cold & Flu Relief Capsules PL 12063/0003

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed
9EW0113 Mar-22 16 03/09/2019
9FW0040 Mar-22 16 24/09/2019
9HW0026 Jun-22 16 07/10/2019
9HW0152 Jul-22 16 12/12/2019
9MW0017 Aug-22 16 07/03/2020
0AW0152 Nov-22 16 07/03/2020
0CW0183 Jan-23 16 22/09/2020
0DW0094 Feb-23 16 16/09/2021
0FW0087R Apr-23 16 24/09/2021

Boots Blocked Nose & Headache Relief Capsules PL 12063/0003

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed
9FW0039 Mar-22 16 17/09/2019
9HW0027 Jun-22 16 07/10/2019
9KW0125 Aug-22 16 20/12/2019
0AW0015 Sep-22 16 13/03/2020
0CW0185 Jan-23 16 22/09/2020
0DW0091 Feb-23 16 20/10/2020
1JW0022 Feb-24 16 04/10/2021

Tesco Cold Relief Capsules PL 12063/0003

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed
9BW0110 Dec-21 16 02/04/2019
9EW0021 Jan-22 16 17/07/2019
9HW0011 May-22 16 01/11/2019
9KW0123 Jul-22 16 19/12/2019
9MW0016 Aug-22 16 03/02/2020
0AW0014 Sep-22 16 27/02/2020
0BW0097 Nov-22 16 07/03/2020
0CW0141 Jan-23 16 06/04/2020
0DW0090 Jan-23 16 10/09/2020
0FW0088 Feb-23 16 05/05/2021
0KW0006 Jul-23 16 28/07/2021

Galpharm Cold Relief Capsules PL 12063/0003

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed
9FW0064 Apr-22 16 03/09/2019
9HW0025 Jun-22 16 25/10/2019
9HW0151 Jun-22 16 13/11/2019
9KW0124 Jul-22 16 19/12/2019
9LW0164 Aug-22 16 03/02/2020
0AW0153 Nov-22 16 19/03/2020
0CW0140 Jan-23 16 06/04/2020
0DW0116 Feb-23 16 19/06/2020
0FW0085 Apr-23 16 14/10/2020
0GW0066 Apr-23 16 26/03/2021
0KW0066 Aug-23 16 02/09/2021

 



