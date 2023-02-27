Kings Of Leon – and the Declan Swans – to play Racecourse Stadium in May
Multi-BRIT and Grammy award winning band Kings of Leon have today announced two huge outdoor shows at the iconic Racecourse Ground.
The gigs will take place over the Bank Holiday Weekend on Saturday May 27 and Sunday May 28, 2023.
Tickets for the shows will go on general sale on Friday March 3 at 9am, but Wrexham AFC supporters and members of the local community can benefit from pre-sales from Wednesday.
A special postcode pre-sale for anyone with a Wrexham postcode will also open on Thursday March 2 at 9am – postcodes include LL11, LL12, LL13, LL14, LL15 and LL20.
Gigs and Tours has tickets listed from £49.50 to £95.
Since their debut in 2003, Kings of Leon – Caleb (guitar/vocals), Nathan (drums), Jared (bass) and Matthew Followill (guitar) have released eight studio albums, sold more than 20 million albums and nearly 40 million singles worldwide.
The dates at the world’s oldest international football stadium follow last year’s massive UK arena tour – the band’s first UK performance since headlining Leeds and Reading Festivals in 2018.
Kings of Leon’s eighth album, When You See Yourself was released in March 2021, and became their sixth album in a row to debut at number one in the UK.
The news came via Rob and Ryan…
The @Wrexham_AFC Glee Club is really setting the bar high this May. @KingsOfLeon pic.twitter.com/GSlA8gkIlS
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 27, 2023
To access the postcode pre-sale, use the below links on Thursday from 9am, and simply enter your postcode as your password for access.
Saturday May 27, 2023
Sunday May 28, 2023
In addition to the Wrexham AFC ticket office, tickets will be available from www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.
Wrexham AFC hospitality packages will be announced in due course and be available from Friday at 9am. Check www.wrexhamafc.co.uk for updates.
For more information, visit www.kingsofleon.com.
(Top pic: Stereophonics at the Racecourse)
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News