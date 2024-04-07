Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 7th Apr 2024

Kickstart your fitness journey with Buckley Runners Couch to 5k

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Buckley Runners are set to launch their popular Couch to 5k programme this spring, extending an open invitation to individuals of all fitness levels interested in embarking on or reigniting their running journey.

The Couch to 5k programme kicking off on Tuesday, 16th April, is not only about getting active but also about building a supportive community that motivates each other to achieve their running goals.

Couch to 5k is fundamentally a running plan designed for absolute beginners.

It sets out a clear, manageable path to transition from a sedentary lifestyle to completing a 5k run.

The programme involves two runs a week which gradually increases the running intervals to build up endurance and confidence.

Starting with just one minute of running at a time, the plan makes the goal of running a 5k feel achievable from the very beginning.

But who exactly is Couch to 5k for? The answer is simple: everyone. Whether you’ve never considered running before or are looking to get back into it, Couch to 5k offers a structured, accessible way to enhance physical and mental well-being.

The benefits of embarking on a Couch to 5k programme extend far beyond the physical.

Regular running can significantly improve cardiovascular health, aid in weight loss when combined with a healthy diet, and may even increase bone density, offering protection against conditions like osteoporosis.

Furthermore, the mental health advantages are equally compelling; running has been recognised as an effective stress reliever and mood booster.

Last year’s Couch to 5k programme saw 25 individuals successfully complete their journey with Buckley Runners, with many continuing to run and set new personal challenges.

Scheduled sessions will take place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 6:30 pm on Buckley Common.

Those interested are invited to reach out to Nicole van den Wittenboer via email at nicole@wittenboer.co.uk.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Flood alert issued for North Wales coast to River Dee
  • Council blocks flats plan next to Connah’s Quay pub for second time
  • North Wales MS marks Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month with praise for charity

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flood alert issued for North Wales coast to River Dee

    News

    Council blocks flats plan next to Connah’s Quay pub for second time

    News

    North Wales MS marks Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month with praise for charity

    News

    Prestigious prize attracting world’s best young singers to North Wales

    News

    RSPCA’s ‘busiest’ Wildlife Friend pitches in for new microvolunteering scheme

    News

    Flintshire trailer firm helps TV presenter Matt Baker in new “life-changing” Channel 4 series

    News

    North Wales residents urged to remain vigilant over ticket fraudsters

    News

    New recycling law kicks in: Businesses in Wales must now sort waste

    News

    Three horses rescued in Flintshire by rural crime team following concerns for welfare

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn