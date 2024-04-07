Kickstart your fitness journey with Buckley Runners Couch to 5k

Buckley Runners are set to launch their popular Couch to 5k programme this spring, extending an open invitation to individuals of all fitness levels interested in embarking on or reigniting their running journey.

The Couch to 5k programme kicking off on Tuesday, 16th April, is not only about getting active but also about building a supportive community that motivates each other to achieve their running goals.

Couch to 5k is fundamentally a running plan designed for absolute beginners.

It sets out a clear, manageable path to transition from a sedentary lifestyle to completing a 5k run.

The programme involves two runs a week which gradually increases the running intervals to build up endurance and confidence.

Starting with just one minute of running at a time, the plan makes the goal of running a 5k feel achievable from the very beginning.

But who exactly is Couch to 5k for? The answer is simple: everyone. Whether you’ve never considered running before or are looking to get back into it, Couch to 5k offers a structured, accessible way to enhance physical and mental well-being.

The benefits of embarking on a Couch to 5k programme extend far beyond the physical.

Regular running can significantly improve cardiovascular health, aid in weight loss when combined with a healthy diet, and may even increase bone density, offering protection against conditions like osteoporosis.

Furthermore, the mental health advantages are equally compelling; running has been recognised as an effective stress reliever and mood booster.

Last year’s Couch to 5k programme saw 25 individuals successfully complete their journey with Buckley Runners, with many continuing to run and set new personal challenges.

Scheduled sessions will take place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 6:30 pm on Buckley Common.

Those interested are invited to reach out to Nicole van den Wittenboer via email at nicole@wittenboer.co.uk.