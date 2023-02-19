North Wales Fire and Rescue Service: “Keep away” message as crews tackle Sealand Road blaze
Firefighters are responding to an incident on Sealand Road in Flintshire, where a fire broke out on Sunday night.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service posted a message on social media just after 10.30pm urging the public to stay away from the area while they tackled the blaze.
They have not specified a particular area of Sealand Road.
The Daily Post has reported up to six fire appliances are at the scene.
A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service stated, “We’re currently in attendance at a fire on Sealand Road, #Sealand, Flintshire. Please keep away from the area while we tackle the fire.”
Adam Dandy the owner of Sealand Road-based Dandy’s Topsoil posted a video captured from CCTV at his businesses of a large blaze over towards Deeside Lane.
Looks like it might be the Golf Driving Range 🥺 hope everyone is ok pic.twitter.com/Il7rC6POmQ
— Adam Dandy (@AdamDandy) February 19, 2023
More shortly.
(Top pic, archive image)
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News