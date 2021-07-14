Jet skiers urged to respect wildlife after reports of nesting birds being disturbed on Anglesey

Jet skiers are being urged to respect wildlife after reports of nesting birds being disturbed on Anglesey.

Anglesey Council said it had been informed of a group of jet-skiers getting too close to nesting birds on the cliffs at South Stack, Holyhead.

Anglesey Council has again reminded those who use the coast for leisure and recreation to familiarise themselves with the Anglesey Marine Code .

Senior maritime officer, Iwan Huws, said: “The Anglesey Marine Code asks jet-ski, RIB and powerboat users to respect wildlife and keep a proper distance from sensitive wildlife areas.

“There are several important nesting bird colonies on Anglesey together with seals, dolphins and porpoises regularly seen around the coastline.

“There has, of course, been a large increase in jet-ski numbers due to staycations and it is important that users understand and respect the sea and the importance of not disturbing wildlife on our shores.

He added: “We also operate a powerboat and jet-ski registration scheme and larger identification stickers have been introduced this year.

“Seasonal slipway wardens are present at busy launching sites around the island and the marine code is discussed when users registration takes place.”

Anglesey’s Maritime Team are working closely with jet-ski groups such as PWC Gwynedd/Anglesey but it is extremely difficult to police and enforce irresponsible behaviour everywhere and all the time.

Members of the public can to report any irresponsible behaviour to: Maritime@anglesey.gov.uk

Economic development portfolio holder, Councillor Carwyn Jones said, “We know that the majority of those who use our coastal waters for recreational purposed are responsible – but there are, unfortunately, some who are not.

“I would remind power craft users that our maritime officers are authorised to withdraw launching and/or mooring permits from vessels and individuals not observing local regulations, byelaws or the Anglesey Marine Code.

“Deliberate or reckless disturbance of any protected species is a criminal offence and won’t be tolerated.”