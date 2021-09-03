Jade Ward: “Devoted Mum who will live on in all of our hearts forever”

Tributes have been paid to 27 year old Jade Ward, who died in an incident in Shotton in the early hours of Thursday 26 August,

Her family have said that she was ‘a devoted Mum who will live on in all of our hearts forever’.

They said: “Jade was a lovely, bubbly and popular girl who loved and cared for everybody she knew, especially her four boys.

“She was a devoted mum who would do anything for her children, a much-loved friend, daughter, sister, auntie, niece and granddaughter who will be hugely missed by us all.

“Jade always saw the good in everyone, she would put everyone before herself and loved animals – if ever she saw somebody even killing a fly, she would be angry at them.

“She was a strong character, she had her own distinctive dress sense, she loved her clothes, and particularly her red lipstick! She was the life and soul of the party and was always dancing. The room really did light up when she entered it.

“As a family we are beyond heartbroken to have lost Jade. She was the heart of the family and there for us all whenever we needed her. She was loved by everybody who had the privilege of knowing her and she will live on in all of our hearts forever.”

Detectives continue to investigate the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact us via live webchat https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat/ or on 101 quoting Ref 21000594238