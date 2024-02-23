Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 23rd Feb 2024

Jack Sargeant MS calls for action to protect Flintshire residents from flooding

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Alyn and Deeside Senedd Member Jack Sargeant asked the Minister for Climate Change what support the Welsh Government and its partners are providing to protect residents in Flintshire from Flooding.

The question is the latest intervention from Mr Sargeant who has regularly raised the need for action since presenting a 10-page action plan to the Welsh Government and Flintshire Council, targeting flood prevention in susceptible areas of Deeside and Flintshire in 2021.

The Welsh Government will be publishing which schemes will be receiving funding under its flood and coastal erosion risk management programme for the coming year in March.

Jack made the case for Flintshire to be a beneficiary of the scheme during his question to the Minister.

Speaking in the chamber, Jack asked: “I’ve raised this a number of times about the issues locally in Flintshire around flooding, and I think I’ve made my position pretty clear before, Minister, that the already identified work needs to take place in Flintshire as quickly as possible, as does any additional work to identify further measures to protect communities. Can I ask you, as you consider the programme of works, to ensure that the fact that areas like Mancot, Sandycroft and Broughton have been flooded more than once in recent years is factored in when drawing up this year’s investment programme?”

The Minister for Climate Change, Julie James responded: “I absolutely do know how devastating the impacts of flooding can be on homes and livelihoods, and on lives and on children. I’ve met many who’ve been really traumatised by it, so I want to offer once again my sympathies to anyone who’s been affected by the recent flood events during this winter season. And I know that your constituents were particularly affected by storm Babet back in October, and my heartfelt sympathy to them.

“We have been working with all the risk management authorities and I’m aware that Flintshire County Council have submitted a number of bids for funding in the following round. I’m afraid I’m not able to provide today any assurances on which schemes will receive funding at this time, but I’m very happy to confirm that recent flooding impacts are very much considered when we prioritise investment through the flood programme. And I will, Llywydd, be announcing the programme on 19 March.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Public Notice Advert

CQLCP

Latest News

  • Welsh Parliament narrowly rejects call for Wales-specific Covid-19 inquiry
  • Hawarden: Belzona strengthens UK presence with new £3m state-of-the-art facility
  • Mold: MS praises ‘inspirational’ social enterprise “empowering” the community

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Welsh Parliament narrowly rejects call for Wales-specific Covid-19 inquiry

    News

    Hawarden: Belzona strengthens UK presence with new £3m state-of-the-art facility

    News

    Mold: MS praises ‘inspirational’ social enterprise “empowering” the community

    News

    Discover Loggerheads’ rich history and landscapes with ranger led guided walks

    News

    Chester and Civil War history in sight in new student-run exhibition

    News

    Petrol up 3p and diesel by 4p in just three weeks, RAC data shows

    News

    Take care of your tyres – as tyre faults come out top in latest breakdown figures

    News

    Electrifying live orchestra to perform at Chester Racecourse for Ibiza Classics evening

    News

    Calls to increase Council Tax premium on long-term empty properties in Flintshire

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn