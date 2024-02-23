Jack Sargeant MS calls for action to protect Flintshire residents from flooding

Alyn and Deeside Senedd Member Jack Sargeant asked the Minister for Climate Change what support the Welsh Government and its partners are providing to protect residents in Flintshire from Flooding.

The question is the latest intervention from Mr Sargeant who has regularly raised the need for action since presenting a 10-page action plan to the Welsh Government and Flintshire Council, targeting flood prevention in susceptible areas of Deeside and Flintshire in 2021.

The Welsh Government will be publishing which schemes will be receiving funding under its flood and coastal erosion risk management programme for the coming year in March.

Jack made the case for Flintshire to be a beneficiary of the scheme during his question to the Minister.

Speaking in the chamber, Jack asked: “I’ve raised this a number of times about the issues locally in Flintshire around flooding, and I think I’ve made my position pretty clear before, Minister, that the already identified work needs to take place in Flintshire as quickly as possible, as does any additional work to identify further measures to protect communities. Can I ask you, as you consider the programme of works, to ensure that the fact that areas like Mancot, Sandycroft and Broughton have been flooded more than once in recent years is factored in when drawing up this year’s investment programme?”

The Minister for Climate Change, Julie James responded: “I absolutely do know how devastating the impacts of flooding can be on homes and livelihoods, and on lives and on children. I’ve met many who’ve been really traumatised by it, so I want to offer once again my sympathies to anyone who’s been affected by the recent flood events during this winter season. And I know that your constituents were particularly affected by storm Babet back in October, and my heartfelt sympathy to them.

“We have been working with all the risk management authorities and I’m aware that Flintshire County Council have submitted a number of bids for funding in the following round. I’m afraid I’m not able to provide today any assurances on which schemes will receive funding at this time, but I’m very happy to confirm that recent flooding impacts are very much considered when we prioritise investment through the flood programme. And I will, Llywydd, be announcing the programme on 19 March.”

