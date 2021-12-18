Jack Sargeant Column: ‘We need to pull together to see us through another difficult Christmas period’

Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant writes a regular column on Deeside.com.

Jack writes: As we approach the end of another difficult year, I know many will be feeling anxious about the current health situation and the inevitable surge in Omicron cases we will face.

I also know that after almost two years living under the shadow of coronavirus, lots of us will be feeling worn down by the toll it has taken on our lives.

But, as we approach Christmas, I ask you to remember to be kind to one another. Throughout the pandemic, the glimmer of hope has been seeing people look out for one another and supporting those who are most vulnerable.

Now, as much as ever, we need to pull together to see us through another difficult Christmas period. Current advice asks that we take lateral flow tests before heading out or visiting relatives and to space out social interactions to limit the ability of the virus to spread. Mask wearing, hand sanitiser and good ventilation all help to disrupt the transmission.

It remains the case however that the best and most effective way you can protect yourself, those around you and our NHS is to make sure you are fully vaccinated.

I know from correspondence with constituents that there is a lot of misinformation being spread online, both maliciously and accidental, which is causing confusion and concern about being jabbed. But the facts remain clear, two doses of the vaccine are not enough to provide protection from the new Omicron variant, but a third booster vaccine significantly improves immunity.

Vaccines mean we are less likely to catch or become seriously ill with coronavirus, and over the last year statistics show a much lower proportion of those vaccinated require hospitalisation.

Please refrain from sharing information from unknown sources and stick to trusted websites for information on coronavirus and the vaccine such as Welsh Government, Public Health Wales, and the Betsi Cadwaldr Health Board. Rumours spread quickly and sharing false information puts lives at risk and so it is really important to stick to the facts.

Finally, I would like to thank all those working extremely long shifts to get jabs in arms as quickly as possible. NHS staff have sacrificed so much in this pandemic and continue to work incredibly hard for us all.

Please remember to be kind and patient when waiting for your covid jab and show our NHS staff the respect they deserve.

I am wishing everyone in Alyn & Deeside and across Wales a safe and healthy Christmas, nadolig llawen.