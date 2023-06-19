Jack Sargeant MS asks First Minister to further back Advanced Technology Research Centre in Sealand

Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant has sought further support from the First Minister of Wales for an Advanced Technology Research Centre (ATRC) in Sealand. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mr Sargeant, a trained engineer and an ardent advocate for advanced manufacturing jobs in Deeside, contends that such a centre would be instrumental in promoting both innovation and employment across Deeside’s manufacturing sector. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mr Sargeant posed his question to the First Minister during a session in the Senedd last week. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He expressed his pride in Alyn and Deeside’s contribution to research and innovation, and mentioned the local government-supported advanced manufacturing research centre in Broughton. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He asked the First Minister, “Do you agree with me, First Minister, that the next step in Cymru’s innovation journey is the establishment of an advanced technology research centre in Sealand?” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In response, the First Minister acknowledged the ongoing plans for the advanced technology research centre in Sealand. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He noted the recent commitment of £10 million by the UK government towards the establishment of a defence-focused centre of excellence in Deeside. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He also outlined the significant challenges in securing this funding, including determining the responsible department and the terms of the funding. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Welsh Government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the Defence Electronics and Components Agency (DECA), is spearheading efforts to establish the ATRC at MOD Sealand. The proposed centre would conduct pivotal research in response to long-term challenges and opportunities in fields such as cybersecurity, software engineering, space, radio frequency, advanced sensing technologies, and next-generation propulsion. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The concept of the ATRC has been shaped through extensive dialogue with industry and potential partners. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The centre aims to feature collaborative research space, training and skills support, and high-security lab space for sensitive commercial research. Mr Sargeant’s advocacy is the latest push for its establishment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

