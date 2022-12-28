It’s a cracker! 3,275 file tax returns on Christmas Day

As millions of people enjoyed Christmas festivities this year, for 3,275, Christmas Day was the perfect time to file their Self Assessment tax return, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has revealed.

A total of 22,060 customers went online to submit their form for the 2021 to 2022 tax year between 24 and 26 December, and 141 opted to file between 23:00 and 23:59 on Christmas eve, meaning they could enjoy celebrations knowing their tax return was complete.

On Christmas Eve: 8,474 tax returns were filed. The peak time for filing was between 11:00 and 11:59, when 888 returns were received.

Christmas Day: 3,275 tax returns were filed. The peak time for filing was between 12:00 and 12:59, when 319 returns were received.

Boxing Day: 10,311 tax returns were filed. The peak time for filing was between 12:00 and 12:59, when 953 returns were received.

The deadline to file and pay any tax owed for the 2021 to 2022 tax year is 31 January 2023, and HMRC is urging customers to submit their tax return on time or they may face a penalty.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said:

“We are grateful to those customers who have already filed their tax returns. For anyone who is yet to make a start, help is available on GOV.UK, just search ‘Self Assessment’ to find out more.”

