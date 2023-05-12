Into the Night: Chester Zoo’s popular late nights to return this summer

Chester Zoo is offering guests a unique opportunity to explore the zoo after dark this summer, as its popular Into the Night event series returns with some exciting new additions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For 15 select dates in June, July, and August, the zoo will open its gates in the evening, giving visitors the chance to roam the 128 acres and observe its 27,000 animals outside the usual operating hours. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

All proceeds from the event will be directed towards the not-for-profit zoo’s conservation efforts, continuing its mission to help wildlife flourish. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These enchanting summer evenings are not just about animal encounters. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The zoo will also come alive with various live performances including stilt walkers, dancers, flash mob dance troops, and breath-taking acrobats. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This summer, for the first time, the zoo has added two all-new adult-only evenings, exclusive The Luna Cinema screenings and a celebrity guest appearance to the line-up. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ellie Trigg, Chester Zoo’s Customer Development Manager, said: “The zoo is a totally different place as the sun starts set – for some animals it’s time to bed down while for others the night is only just beginning. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Our special Into the Night event offers a rare chance for people to come and experience the awe and wonder of all the zoo has to offer in a completely different light. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

And as if seeing what your favourite animal gets up to when most people have gone home isn’t exciting enough, there’ll also be lots of entertainment, including acrobats, dancers and stilt-walkers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“For the first time ever, as part of our Into the Night summer evening programme, our friends at The Luna Cinema will also be joining us at the zoo for three exclusive nights in August, where they’ll be screening three much-loved family blockbuster movies. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​



“With guest talks and appearances from a few well-known faces also on the line up, including wildlife filmmaker and presenter Bertie Gregory, it promises to be a wonderful summer. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

And best of all, the proceeds are going to help our charity zoo to protect some of the world’s most threatened species, making it a great night out that’s contributing to wildlife conservation.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Into the Night events will run across 15 exclusive evenings at Chester Zoo on selected dates in June, July and August. All parts of the zoo will be open, including animal habitats, tropical houses, indoor areas and the zoo’s brand new 360° immersive ‘out of water’ digital shark experience, Planet Shark: Predator or Prey. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

All of the zoo’s restaurants and several kiosks will also be open, serving up a whole host of delicious food and drink options to help visitors make a real night out of it. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A limited number of tickets are available each evening, with prices starting at £16 for adults and £10 for children (3-17 years old) for Into the Night. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

All proceeds will support the not-for-profit conservation zoo’s vital efforts to help wildlife to survive and thrive, here in the UK and around the world. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chester Zoo presents The Luna Cinema ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Luna Cinema, the UK’s number one outdoor cinema, will be screening three family favourite blockbusters on 22, 23 and 24 August. The films being shown are Grease (PG), Top Gun: Maverick (12A) and The Greatest Showman (PG). Guests are encouraged to fold out the director’s chairs, pop the bubbly and settle in under the stars for a classic, feel-good movie. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As well as enjoying a film, visitors will receive full access to the zoo from 3pm, where they can take in the wonders of the zoo’s 27,000 animals. Doors open at 7pm for The Luna Cinema with films starting at 8.30pm. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chester Zoo presents wildlife filmmaker and presenter, Bertie Gregory ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Well-known wildlife filmmaker and presenter Bertie Gregory will be making a special guest appearance at the event on 30 June. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Having produced and presented several TV shows for National Geographic and becoming BAFTA’s youngest cinematography winner for his work with Sir David Attenborough, Bertie will be delivering a fascinating talk drawing on his experiences. His new show, ‘Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory’ is now streaming on Disney+. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more info on Into the Night, visit www.chesterzoo.org/ intothenight

For more info on Chester Zoo presents The Luna Cinema, visit: www.chesterzoo.org/luna-cinema ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

