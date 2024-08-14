Inspiring Literature Set in England: Must-Read Books for Students

For many years, England has been one of the most favored settings for novels, plays, poetry, and non-fiction. Unsurprisingly, the country has been the main backdrop of many fictional stories, and its historical events have been the catalyst for numerous literary works. For those students who wish to embark on a journey into the world of English literature, there are five must-read books/book series that perfectly encapsulate the English spirit. These books will not only enrich your literary experience but they will also open a window into the history and culture of England. Here are five must-read books set in England.

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë

Jane Eyre (1847) is set against the dark background of windswept Yorkshire moors, yet this novel is so much more than a gothic romance. Charlotte Brontë's story of the orphan Jane's transformation from a shy, timid child into an independent and confident woman who navigates the restrictions of Victorian society with uncommon grace and will is a penetrating examination of individual morality, social criticism, and the fight for equality. Jane's resilience and her search for a life full of love and respect means that this book is a gripping read for the student as she finds her own place in the world.

Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice

No list of canonical English literature is complete without a mention of Pride and Prejudice. Austen’s incisive analysis of 19th-century manners and marriage practices is a social commentary that provides insight into how economic forces and social pressures shape human relationships. The romantic antagonism between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy and the fast-paced dialogue between them engage students in discussions of personal integrity, the barriers and dangers of miscommunication, and fitting together different worlds in the pursuit of happiness.

Sherlock Holmes series by Arthur Conan Doyle

The Sherlock Holmes series by Arthur Conan Doyle is one of the most treasured contributions to English literature and detective fiction. The stories and novels take place in London in the late 19th and early 20th centuries and feature the brilliant detective Sherlock Holmes and his loyal friend Dr John Watson. Holmes uses his powers of deduction and keen observational skills to solve some of his generation’s most chilling and confounding crimes and to battle some of the most cunning criminals. His adventures are set against the fog-shrouded cobblestone streets of London, all in a perfectly packaged mystery, intrigue, and clever resolution.

These are the books that comprise Arthur Conan Doyle’s works about Sherlock Holmes:

Novels

A Study in Scarlet (1887). The Sign of the Four (1890). The Hound of the Baskervilles (1902). The Valley of Fear (1915).

Short Story Collections

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes (1892). A collection of twelve stories that were first published individually in The Strand Magazine . The Memoirs of Sherlock Holmes (1894). Includes eleven stories that detail some of Holmes’s most fascinating cases. The Return of Sherlock Holmes (1905). A collection of thirteen stories that mark Holmes’s return. His Last Bow (1917). Contains seven stories, which include a spy plot unfolding during World War I. The Case-Book of Sherlock Holmes (1927). The final collection, consisting of twelve stories, shows Holmes and Watson in their later years, still solving intriguing mysteries.

Charles Dickens, Oliver Twist (1838)

Oliver Twist takes place in the squalid, polluted streets of 19th-century London and is a frank depiction of urban deprivation and the seedy underbelly of a stratified society based on wealth and inherited class. Dickens wields his sharp satire to expose the rampant hypocrisy of his day, making it one of the earliest novels of social realism. The success of Oliver’s move from the workhouse to the criminal underworld shows students how to maintain humanity and fight for justice in a corrupt system.

Harry Potter Series by J K Rowling

In a world populated by dragons, witches, wizards, and a host of fantastical creatures, the series written by English novelist J. K. Rowling is set throughout England. The series is full of details that celebrate the mythic and mundane elements of British culture. From Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, hidden in a castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, to the village of Little Hangleton in Yorkshire, Rowling creates a gateway for her students, taking them on a journey to a world where the ordinary becomes extraordinary, and young people can make a difference.

There are the books in the Harry Potter series in the order you should read them:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (1997), also known as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone outside of the U.S.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (1998).

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (1999).

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2000).

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2003).

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2005).

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (2007).

A Literary Journey Through England

Books offer us escapism and ways to think about big themes such as resilience, social justice, and moral integrity. As you read them, the world of English society will seem richer, more connected, and more expansive to you. You’ll finish knowing a little more about the human condition, and you might just have the makings of a finer person to boot.