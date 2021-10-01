Incentives for businesses to recruit apprentices further extended by Welsh Government

The Welsh Government is further extending incentives to support businesses in recruiting apprentices in Wales until February 2022.

The Apprenticeship Employer Incentive Scheme is a key part of Welsh Government’s Covid Commitment to support businesses and workers in recovering from the impacts of coronavirus.

The incentives have already seen more than 5,500 new apprentices recruited since August 2020.

The incentives had been due to close yesterday (30th September 2021), but will now continue to support businesses until 28th February 2022.

Under the scheme businesses are able to claim up to £4,000 for each new apprentice they hire under the age of 25.

The £4,000 incentive will be available to businesses that are employing a young apprentice for at least 30 hours per week.

Welsh businesses could also receive £2,000 for each new under 25 year old apprentice they employ for less than 30 hours a week.

For workers aged 25 and over, businesses can access £2,000 for each new apprentice they hire on a 30 hour or more contract, and a £1,000 incentive for apprentices working less than 30 hours.

Payments are restricted to ten learners per business. Dedicated funding is also available to recruit disabled people.

A total of £18.7m was allocated to support the scheme in 2021-22.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:

“The Welsh Government has provided crucial support to businesses and workers throughout the pandemic and today’s announcement further builds on that.

“We recognised the particular economic impact of COVID-19 on people aged under 25 and we are already seeing the positive impact the Employer Incentive Scheme is having for that age group, as well as others. I want to see that continue alongside our ambitious Young Person’s Guarantee. The Welsh Government is determined that there will be no lost generation in Wales as a result of the pandemic.

“Apprenticeships can help futureproof, motivate and diversify a workforce – offering people the chance to gain high-quality vocational skills. They are also crucial to our ambitious post-Covid economic recovery plans. That’s why we have committed to creating a further 125,000 all-age apprenticeship places over the next five years.

“We are a small country but we have big ambitions, and our aim is to create a culture in Wales where recruiting an apprentice becomes the norm for employers.”

The Welsh Government ‘We’re in Your Corner’ campaign encourages firms the length and breadth of Wales to take advantage of recruitment and skills support for new and existing employees available via the Skills Gateway for Business.

For more information visit the Business Wales Skills Gateway.

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.