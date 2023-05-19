Improvement works to begin next month at Chester Station
Work is set to get underway on rail passenger facilities at Chester station next month.
The upgrade is part of Transport for Wales (TfW) Station Improvement Vision, with works set to commence at the beginning of June.
MPH Construction will begin work on a number of upgrades at the station, including fresh branding and signage, a passenger assist point, cycle stands, and advanced communication technologies including roaming mics and hearing loop systems.
In addition, this major overhaul will encompass a complete new CCTV system, toilet refurbishments across the concourse and platforms 4 and 7, a new changing place toilet, a water refill unit, renovated seating on the platform and concourse, improved waste facilities, and LED lighting upgrades.
New Customer Information Screens will be installed throughout Chester station in current and additional locations.
This will increase the train service information on the platforms and within the station waiting rooms.
New screens will be installed for onward journeys, including bus information, and an interactive screen will be installed within the concourse.
Improvement works in the concourse also include, repurposing of the ticket office to create a new retail unit for the future, a new customer service desk with ticket selling facilities, additional ticket vending machines and a repositioned gateline with additional standard and wide aisle gates.
A new quiet room will be introduced as a place for customers who require a safe, isolated space while waiting for their train.
Lisa Cleminson, Stations Director said, “We are delighted to be progressing with this project.”
“These station improvements offer tangible benefits to our customers and visitors at Chester.”
”This significant investment introducing an array of new and upgraded facilities, will really enhance the overall customer experience.”
TfW says it is “working closely with industry and local partners” to minimise disruption during the works for both commuters and the local community.
An essential work site compound will be in place during these improvement works in the Chester West car park from Saturday 27 May until early 2024 and will result in a small reduction in the number of spaces available in this car park.
Chester Station East car park will be unaffected.
Kim Hawkins, Group Station Manager said, “We are happy to see this investment in customer facilities throughout the station and I am confident that staff will support both our customers and contractors on site, to ensure we minimise disruption.”
“We will continue to work collaboratively to ensure our stations are safe, accessible and welcoming places for passengers.”
The aim of these improvements is to provide an enhanced customer experience and work is currently scheduled to be completed by Spring 2024.
TfW is encouraging customers to plan in extra time to allow for potential disruption.
As part of TfW's Station Improvement Vision, improvements at Flint and Runcorn East stations will begin later in the Summer, with Taziker contracted to carry out the works.
