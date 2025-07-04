Iceland Foods hosts fastest serve tennis competition in Chester

Iceland Foods is offering Chester residents a chance to win a £250 gift card to spend at Iceland and The Food Warehouse by competing in a one-day fastest serve tennis competition this July.

The event takes place from 3pm to 5pm on Saturday 5 July at Glan Aber Tennis Club, Westminster Park, Hough Green, Chester.

Participants will have two attempts each to serve the tennis ball as fast as they can. Serve speeds will be measured using a radar gun, with results displayed on a leaderboard to determine the fastest serve.

All contenders must provide their details on the day. The winner will be contacted via email with their prize following the competition. Terms and conditions apply.

In addition to the competition, participants will be offered a free serving of Iceland’s tennis-themed sweet treat, combining strawberries and Elmlea.

Paul Dhaliwal, Chief Commercial Officer at Iceland Foods, said: “This time of the year is all about tennis, strawberries and Elmlea, so we’ve combined them all and given Chester hopefuls the chance at glory. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or newcomer, lace up your tennis shoes, grip your racket tight and get ready to serve fierce and fast at our fastest serve event.”

For full details and terms and conditions, visit https://www.iceland.co.uk/terms.html.

