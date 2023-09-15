Ice hockey showstopper: Will Deeside’s Den roar to victory this double header weekend?

If you haven't been hooked on ice hockey yet, now might be the time! The National Ice Hockey League (NIHL) Division One's 2023-24 season is upon us and promises unparalleled sporting drama.

Aspray Chester Deeside Dragons are gearing up for what's being dubbed as an 'explosive opening weekend'. The double-header weekend features a face-off against the Billingham Stars.

Starting with a highly-anticipated away game on Saturday, 16th, the Dragons then welcome the Stars to their home ice at the Den on Sunday, 17th.

"This is not just a game; it's an experience—a showdown that promises to be laden with drama, action, and unforgettable moments," the Dragons state.

While this weekend's fixtures are the first of the season for Deeside Dragons, the Billingham Stars kicked off their campaign last weekend with a mixed bag of results.

They were subdued by the Hull Jets in a 4-2 away defeat but bounced back with a jaw-dropping 7-0 victory over the Sheffield Scimitars.

Two adrenaline-packed games this weekend for the Dragons are particularly intriguing, given Billingham's performance.

With a varied start to the season, this opens up a golden opportunity for the Dragons. Will they seize this chance to gain an advantage?

Meanwhile, the home game at the Deeside Leisure Centre "Den" is gearing up to be an electrifying event.

The familiar Flintshire ice rink setting is expected to amplify the already intense atmosphere, with deafening cheers showcasing the unyielding spirit of the Deeside Dragons.

With two games lined up against the formidable Billingham Stars, fans can expect an avalanche of breathtaking moments and captivating plays.

The action begins on Saturday, 16th, with the Dragons diving into an away game against the Stars.

Following this, on Sunday, 17th, the Dragons will host their opponents at the much-celebrated 'Den', their home ground.

The electric atmosphere of the Den, further amplified by sponsorship from Aspray Chester, is set to give the home team a significant boost.

A Dragons spokesperson said: "We're thrilled to announce that Sunday's home game at the Den is kindly being sponsored by Aspray Chester. Their generous support adds to the electric atmosphere we're expecting. It's more than a game; it's a festival of hockey, a showcase of skill, and a battle of wills. We'll need all the roaring support we can get, so let's fill those stands!"

Online tickets for the home game are available until 11:30pm on Saturday: https://dragonsihc.com/aspray-chester-deeside-dragons-v-billingham-stars?fbclid=IwAR0ResgEpUEWEOk79VVukDrdHHZ8kBjTCwt7vWHUnZRKkmdPcbQoM-M6-bQ

You can also pay at the gate.

You can also secure a spot on the return coach to Billingham for just £13 per person, book here: https://dragonsihc.com/away-travel-to-billingham-stars

