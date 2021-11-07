Hundreds of runners light up the night sky in aid of children’s hospice

Hundreds of runners lit up the night sky as they took on the Hope House Dark Run at Chirk, Telford and virtually from their doorsteps.

Runners dressed in Halloween outfits and grabbed their glow sticks as they ran into the night at the end of October.

The events at Chirk Castle at Telford Town Park, along with the virtual, raised some £15,000 to help care for seriously ill local children and their families, with more still being counted.

Lynsey Kilvert, fundraiser, said: “We were blown away by the support for our Dark Runs this year. It was amazing to see so many runners back with us for our first in-person big event since the start of the pandemic.

“A huge thank you to everyone to took part, donated and volunteered to make our Dark Runs an amazing event once again this year.”

If you were unable to attend the event this weekend you can still get your special glow in the dark medal you can still sign up and do the dark run virtually from your door virtually. You can sign up today at hopehouse.org.uk/darkrun