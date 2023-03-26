Holywell primary school raises over £100 on Comic Relief day

Pupils at a enjoyed a variety of activities along with their parents to celebrate Red Nose Day and raise funds for Comic Relief. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

One of the regular ‘explore together’ sessions at Ysgol Maes Y Felin, which aim to give parents an opportunity to come into school and participate in activities with their children, coincided with Red Nose Day last week. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Year 5-6 pupils made a number of Mr Men and Little Miss t-shirts with their parents, donating up to a pound each. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

relif day Throughout the day the children also designed red noses, wrote their own Mr Men and Little Miss stories, and enjoyed learning all about the good causes, both home and abroad, that Comic Relief funding helps to support. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Rebecca Saunders, teacher, said: “It was lovely to see parents and children working together on different activities and helping to raise money for this vital charity. It was a very enjoyable day and I would like to thank all the parents for coming along and getting involved.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The school raised over £100 on the day for Comic Relief. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

