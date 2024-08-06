Hobbycraft Chester to offer FREE workshops in celebration of completed in-store renovation

Hobbycraft Chester has unveiled a new look and feel for its store, celebrating the completion of recent renovations with a series of free workshops and exclusive offers for customers.

The revamped store, located at Chester Retail Park, now features an enhanced crafting area on the mezzanine, refreshed Haberdashery, Knit & Stitch, and digital crafting spaces, and an optimised product layout designed to make browsing easier.

To mark this milestone, Hobbycraft Chester will be hosting a series of free Kids Workshops over the weekends of 10th-11th August.

Families can enjoy the Kids’ Dancer Keyring Workshop, with 30 free spaces available, which can be booked through Class Bento.

In addition to the workshops, Hobbycraft Club members who sign up by 1st August will receive a £5 discount on any purchase of £15 or more, valid from 3rd to 17th August exclusively at the Chester store.

Membership is accessible via the Hobbycraft App, which provides customers with an exclusive code to use in-store or online.

The renovation has been underway for several weeks, aimed at providing a more inspiring and convenient shopping experience for local crafters.

The store now boasts a dedicated digital crafting space on the mezzanine, allowing customers to experiment with a variety of digital crafting tools and accessories.

From advanced papercrafts to personalised clothing and home décor, the new area supports a wide array of creative projects.

Additionally, the refreshed Haberdashery, Knit & Stitch area includes a demo table and a wide range of patterns, fabrics, and trimmings, alongside an extended selection of sewing machines available for testing before purchase.

This area features over 800 fabric ranges, sewing essentials, and a large cutting table that doubles as a demonstration and consultation area, with expert staff on hand to assist with sewing inquiries.

Throughout the year, these enhanced craft spaces will host various workshops designed to help both beginners and seasoned crafters hone their skills.

Workshop prices start at £5 and can be booked online.

Store Manager Samantha expressed her excitement about the renovation, saying, “We are delighted to see this renovation complete – the store has never looked better, and we can’t wait to welcome customers inside.”

“Whether an avid crafter or looking to take up a hobby, shoppers will enjoy the new Haberdashery, Knit & Stitch, and digital crafting spaces.”

“We have a range of products suited for all levels, and our colleagues are more than happy to share their tips and tricks in store.”

Local crafters are encouraged to visit the newly renovated store at Chester Retail Park, 5B Old Seals Way, Chester CH1 4RY.

The store is open from 9 am to 8 pm Monday to Friday, 9 am to 6 pm on Saturday, and 10:30 am to 4:30 pm on Sunday.