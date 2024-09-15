HMRC urges thousands to check for missing state pension payments

Tens of thousands of parents, particularly women, who claimed Child Benefit before 2000 could be missing out on full State Pension payments due to gaps in their National Insurance (NI) records.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is calling on those affected to check their eligibility for Home Responsibilities Protection (HRP), which could help fill these gaps and boost their pension.

HRP was designed to protect the State Pension entitlement of those with caring responsibilities between 1978 and 2000, by reducing the number of qualifying years required.

However, if a claimant did not provide their NI number when applying for Child Benefit, the protection may not have been applied. As a result, their pension entitlement may have been impacted.

This issue mainly affects women who took time off work to raise children and are now approaching, or already at, State Pension age.

HMRC, in collaboration with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), is working to identify individuals whose pensions may be affected and encouraging them to check for missing HRP credits.

James Murray, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, emphasised the importance of ensuring people receive their full pension:

“The State Pension is the foundation of state support for people in retirement. We are urging people to check their National Insurance records to make sure they will receive the pension they deserve.”

HMRC has already written to 257,000 pensioners who could be missing HRP credits and is now reaching out to those under State Pension age. However, eligible individuals do not need to wait for a letter—they can check their NI record and make a claim online via GOV.UK or by post using form CF411.

Emma Reynolds, Minister for Pensions, also encouraged those affected to take action:

“The Government’s priority is to ensure pensioners have security and dignity in retirement. I strongly encourage anyone who thinks they are missing out to check their eligibility and apply for Home Responsibilities Protection—taking just a few minutes out of your day now could mean a boost to your retirement.”

Those eligible can complete the process online in about 15 minutes. Individuals over State Pension age may also receive arrears payments if HRP is found to be missing from their NI record.

However, not everyone needs to apply. If a missing year has already been counted as a qualifying year for their State Pension, or if they already receive the full basic State Pension, no action is needed.

For those who first claimed Child Benefit after May 2000, the HRP system was replaced by National Insurance credits, and therefore they are not affected by this issue.

HMRC is continuing its efforts to reach everyone impacted, but people are urged not to delay in checking their records.