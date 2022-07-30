HMRC: Sunday’s deadline looms for tax credit renewals

People who have yet to renew their tax credits have until Sunday to renew their claims or risk losing them.

Last week HMRC said almost a quarter of a million people who receive tax credits had yet to renew their claim for the 2022-23 tax year.

Tax credit recipients can renew their claims at any time of the day or night online or by using the HMRC mobile app.

Failing to do so before Sunday’s (31 July) deadline will mean that tax credit payments are cut off, HMRC says

Tax credits help working families with targeted financial support and more than 363,000 customers have already renewed ahead of the deadline.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC ’s Director General for Customer Services, said:

The 31 July deadline is fast approaching and renewing your tax credits is too important to forget. HMRC support is available at all times of the day and night via GOV.UK and the smartphone app to help customers get their renewals right. It’s great to see so many customers have already renewed their tax credits. I urge those who are yet to renew to do so as soon as possible, in order to avoid having their payments stopped.

You can manage their tax credits quickly and easily online.

Once tax credits customers have completed their renewal, they can use their online account to check its progress and find out when they will hear back from HMRC .

If there is a change in a customer’s circumstances that could affect their tax credits, they must report the changes to HMRC . These include changes to:

living arrangements

childcare

working hours, or

income (increase or decrease).

Customers choosing to use the HMRC app on their smartphone can:

renew their tax credits

make changes to their claim

check their tax credits payments schedule, and

find out how much they have earned for the year

