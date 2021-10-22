HMRC: Self Assessment deadline countdown begins

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is reminding people who need to submit Self Assessments that on Sunday 24 October, they have one week left to submit paper tax returns and 100 days to go for online tax returns.

The Self Assessment tax return deadlines for 2020/21 tax year are 31 October 2021 for paper returns and 31 January 2022 if customers complete their tax return online.

More than 10.7 million customers completed a tax return by 31 January 2021, of those 96% submitted it online.

Completing it online is the quickest method and with around 100 days to go, customers have plenty of time to get it done.

Even if customers submit their completed tax return now, they do not have to pay any tax owed until 31 January 2022.

Anyone who is worried about how to pay their bill can access support on GOV.UK. Various payment options include:

Paying through a customers’ tax code (PAYE customers only)

Payment on Account

Setting up an online monthly payment plan (self-serve Time to Pay)

Pay by debit or corporate credit card

Pay at a bank or building society

Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS)

Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS)

Other COVID-19 grants and support payments such as self-isolation payments, local authority grants and those for the Eat Out to Help Out scheme

Find out more about Self Assessment

Find out more about how to declare taxable COVID-19 support in your tax return if you are self-employed, in a partnership or run a business.

Follow HMRC’s Press Office on Twitter @HMRCpressoffice

Visit GOV.UK for a full list of payment options and the eligibility criteria.

Customers should contact HMRC if they have concerns about paying their bill.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said:

“There are 100 days left to complete your tax return, but you don’t have to wait for the 31 January deadline.”

“Why not do it now and get it out of the way? Visit GOV.UK and search ‘self assessment’ to find out more.”

The 2020/21 tax return covers earnings and payments during the pandemic. Customers will need to declare if they received any grants or payments from the COVID-19 support schemes up to 5 April 2021 on their Self Assessment, as these are taxable, including:

The £500 one-off payment for working households receiving tax credits should not be reported in Self Assessment.