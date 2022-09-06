Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 6th Sep 2022

HMP Berwyn competently run but improvement needed and “plagued” by staff shortages inspectors say

Inspectors have found a strong leadership team provided decent outcomes at a North East Wales prison but improvement was needed.

HMP Berwyn on Wrexham Industrial Estate is the largest prison in the UK, opened in 2017 and holds 1,835 men.

HM Inspectorate of Prisons found that efforts to reduce violence were successful in creating a safer prison than a previous inspection, “but levels of violence remained too high.”

They also found the rate of self-harm was also high, “but leaders had responded to this and it had been falling for the last six months.”

Data on self-harm was collected but “not used effectively” to understand the drivers behind self-harm, inspectors found.

During the inspection in Ma, inspectors found that prisoners continued to spend “far too long behind their doors.”

While full-time workers could be unlocked for about nine hours a day, the inspectors said that most prisoners worked part-time or were unemployed and had much less time out of cell.

“There were insufficient work and education places for the population, and the prisoners who did have places often did not attend classes regularly enough.”

“More needed to be done to ensure that the prison was fulfilling its role as a training establishment.” HM Inspectorate of Prisons said.

Inspectors said that staff shortages “plagued the offender management unit” which meant existing prison offender managers had high caseloads and not enough contact with prisoners.

Public protection phone and mail monitoring had not been carried out for many of those posing a significant risk to the public.

“However, work to support resettlement, including finding employment and housing, was very good, and there were plans to expand this work.”

Charlie Taylor, Chief Inspector of Prisons, said: “Leadership was strong. The governor had been in post since 2019 and was highly experienced.”

“He made himself visible, and his energy was setting the tone in the prison.”

“In particular, the governor had approached recruitment and retention creatively and ensured it was led at a senior level. However, there continued to be staff shortages, which affected the delivery of some key services in health care, purposeful activity, and resettlement and release.”

Mr Taylor added: “Berwyn is a competently run prison. Outcomes were either reasonable or improving and with the capable leadership we observed, there is every reason for confidence about the prison’s immediate future.”

