Health studio’s gruelling 36 hour fundraiser challenge raises enough money to buy two life saving defibrillators

A fundraising challenge set by a Flintshire health studio raised over £2,800 in just three days.

JS-PT, a health studio based in Connah’s Quay and Mold is looking to install life-saving defibrillators at its two sites.

Jack Sullivan, the owner of JS-PT alongside staff and family and friends, completed a number of fundraising challenges last weekend to raise the funds for the defibs.

Jack opened the Mold studio 12 months ago and to celebrate they embarked on the gruelling 36-hour challenge.

Challenges included midnight treks up Moel Famau, 4 mile runs, a cycle and a fancy dress walk before finishing up at midday Saturday walking 4 miles into the Fat Boar Mold for a “celebratory drink.”

The team raised £2,805, “which is amazing.” Jack said.

“When we spoke with the Welsh ambulance service they advised on which defib to get and also the fact that many defibs in the area are actually out of action.”

“This makes it more vital we get one that will last and always be readily available and accessible 24 hours a day,” Jack added.

“We are now in the process of getting defibs sorted and have them ready in case anyone from the public needs them.”

“We aim to play a part in the community and this we feel is a huge step in doing so!”

“We now know that the businesses and residents around our studios have a life-saving piece of kit readily available.” He said.

“It’s been raised through our clients, their family and friends, members of the public and also some great companies who have helped including Heritage Windows, The Broadoak Pub, Flawless Hair Salon, Peggy Doll Designs and Holts Orangeries and Conservatories.” Jack added.