Health Secretary Eluned Morgan considers bid to become First Minister

Health Secretary Eluned Morgan is “giving serious consideration” to standing to replace Vaughan Gething as Wales’ first minister.

This comes as Welsh Labour announced that Wales will welcome a new first minister by mid-September, following Gething’s resignation.

The leadership change was triggered by the departure of three ministers and the Welsh Government’s chief legal adviser last week.

Mr Gething, who assumed office less than four months ago, confirmed his resignation after the high-profile departures on Tuesday.

His tenure has been hit by several controversies, including a £200,000 donation from a convicted polluter, a lost no-confidence vote, and the sacking of a minister accused of leaking.

Julie James, Lesley Griffiths, Mick Antoniw, and Jeremy Miles resigned, urging Mr Gething to step down for the nation’s benefit. Initially resistant, he ultimately yielded to their demands.

Former leadership contender Jeremy Miles has nominated Eluned Morgan in the election for Welsh Labour Leader and First Minister.

In response to Morgan confirming she is considering a bid for the Welsh Labour leadership, Miles said, “I am today nominating Eluned Morgan for leader of Welsh Labour. I hope Eluned becomes our leader – her leadership would enable us all to move forward, united in delivering the vision of the Welsh Labour government.”

Miles praised Morgan’s experience and values, adding, “Eluned is a friend as well as a valued colleague. She has stood up for the interests of Wales in the Senedd, but also in Europe and Westminster. The values she champions – of fairness, prosperity for all, a greener future, and a strong devolution settlement – are ones which I passionately share. Welsh Labour under Eluned would reach out and represent all parts of our nation.”

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “The next leader of the Labour party in Wales was always likely to be a Minister who has overseen the decline in either health outcomes or educational standards.

“Wales’s future success cannot be left to those too wedded to old thinking and failed ideas.

“The people of Wales want an injection of hope and can-do attitude from a new government which is relentlessly focused on putting Wales before the interests of Westminster.

“Wales needs to break the cycle of Labour’s revolving door of First Ministers who have no direct mandate from voters.”

The Welsh Labour Party has set a timetable for selecting a new leader.

Nominations for candidates opened on Saturday evening, with Labour Senedd Members having until midday on Wednesday to declare their support.

The new leader will be chosen by Welsh Labour members and affiliated organisations, including trade unions.

Ballots will be distributed from August 22, with a return deadline of September 13.

The new leader’s announcement is scheduled for Saturday, September 14.

Mr Gething will face his final First Minister’s Questions on September 17, with the election of the new first minister set for September 18.