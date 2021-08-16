COVID19 vaccination pop-up clinic being held in Buckley on Tuesday

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is holding a mobile vaccination clinic in Buckley on Tuesday (August 17).

The mobile clinic at the Precinct will be open between 10am and 4pm for drop-ins with no appointment needed:

The clinics are open for anyone who has not had their first vaccine, or their second, whilst stocks last.

The Health Board is especially urging those aged 30-39 to drop-in and get protected from COVID-19.

In North Wales 72% of 30-39-year-olds have had their first vaccine dose, and the Health Board’s minimum target for each age group is 75%, therefore more people in this age group need to come forward for their vaccination to help achieve a level of community protection to help return to normal life.

Evidence on the benefits of vaccination is clear. COVID-19 hospitalisations in Wales are down by around 80% compared to the second wave, while deaths are around 90% lower.

If six weeks have passed since you had your first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, or eight weeks have passed since you had your first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca, you can attend one of these clinics, or book your second dose of the same brand vaccine using our online booking service.

Tom Halpin, Covid-19 Vaccination Programme Lead for east, said: “We are delighted to be bringing vaccinations to these areas where people may not have had the chance to visit our vaccination centres. We’re asking anyone in these areas who have not had their first dose, or second, to please drop-in for their jab. We will also be more than happy to speak with anyone who may have concerns or questions about the vaccines, we can discuss any worries with no pressure on having the vaccination that day.

“We would also like to urge employers across these industrial estates to please let their staff come to the mobile clinic for their vaccinations in order to help protect all their staff, colleagues and the wider community.”

All residents of North Wales aged 18+ can also book online for the vaccination centres (new slots are being added regularly), or call the COVID-19 Vaccination Contact Centre on 03000 840004 to book an appointment.